Austin, Hartselle and Priceville are in the final state rankings released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin (7-3) is No. 9 in Class 7A. The Black Bears were open last week, but still moved up from No. 10 to No. 9. Their first-round playoff opponent, Vestavia Hills (6-4), is ranked No. 10. The game is Friday at Austin Stadium.
Hartselle (10-0) holds at No. 5 in Class 6A. The Tigers open the playoffs at home vs. Buckhorn (6-4) at J. P. Cain Stadium.
Priceville (10-0) remains at No. 3 in Class 4A. The Bulldogs start the playoffs at home vs. Central-Florence (6-4).
West Morgan (9-1) sits just outside the 4A top 10 at what would be No. 11. The Rebels host Westminster Christian (6-4) in the playoffs Friday.
Decatur (8-2) in 6A is the only other team to receive a vote. The Red Raiders travel Friday to play Fort Payne (8-2).
The complete rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association can be found on page C3.
--
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169
3. Thompson; 7-3; 147
4. Auburn; 9-1; 137
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108
6. Enterprise; 7-3; 83
7. Florence; 8-2; 69
8. Fairhope; 8-2; 62
9. Austin; 7-3; 32
10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17
Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213
2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137
4. Saraland; 9-1; 136
5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127
6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79
7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78
8. Center Point; 8-1; 52
9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31
10. Gardendale; 7-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228
2. Leeds; 9-0; 165
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136
4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125
5. Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108
6. Moody; 9-1; 106
7. Arab; 9-1; 65
8. Demopolis; 9-1; 57
9. Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43
10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
3. Priceville; 10-0; 135
4. Handley; 9-1; 123
5. Andalusia; 9-1; 122
6. T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98
7. Deshler; 10-0; 73
8. Jackson; 8-2; 36
9. Jacksonville; 7-3; 32
10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207
2. Gordo (2); 9-1; 164
3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154
4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132
5. Winfield; 9-1; 119
6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95
7. St. James; 8-2; 73
8. Opp; 8-2; 44
9. Excel; 9-1; 43
10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*--Record includes four forfeit losses.)
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228
2. Ariton; 9-1; 161
3. Reeltown; 8-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 9-1; 134
5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123
6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86
7. Vincent; 9-1; 76
8. Pisgah; 8-2; 54
9. G.W. Long; 7-3; 20
10. Isabella; 8-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (19); 10-0; 228
2. Brantley; 8-2; 152
3. Linden; 8-1; 127
4. Millry; 9-1; 124
5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109
6. Leroy; 8-1; 98
7. Meek; 10-0; 85
8. Valley Head; 9-1; 67
9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 51
10. Lynn; 9-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.
