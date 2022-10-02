FRIDAY
Abbeville 53, Samson 22
Abbeville Chr. 40, Sparta 20
Alexandria 54, St. Clair Co. 26
Aliceville 48, Lamar Co. 21
American Chr. 35, Dallas Co. 10
Andalusia 69, Geneva 19
Anniston 32, Handley 7
Appalachian 16, Decatur Heritage 12
Arab 48, Crossville 7
Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6
Ashville 38, Fultondale 14
Auburn 51, Opelika 29
Austin 22, Grissom 0
B.B. Comer 52, Isabella 22
B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6
Baker 27, Alma Bryant 6
Berry 35, Holy Spirit 21
Bibb Co. 49, Hale Co. 6
Billingsley 32, Central-Hayneville 30
Brantley 40, Georgiana 0
Brooks 59, East Lawrence 14
Brookwood 32, Bessemer City 23
BTW-Tuskegee 54, Bullock Co. 6
Buckhorn 58, Jemison-Huntsville 12
Catholic-Baton Rouge (La.) 42, Carver-Montgomery 36
Catholic-Montgomery 72, Montgomery Aca. 15
Center Point 36, Shades Valley 20
Choctaw Co. 22, Southern Choctaw 16
Clarke Co. 19, Chickasaw 0
Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8
Coosa Valley 14, Evangel Chr. 12
Cullman 35, Athens 23
Decatur 65, Columbia 0
Demopolis 48, Shelby Co. 6
Deshler 21, West Morgan 6
Dora 42, Cordova 21
Douglas 49, Sardis 8
Escambia Aca. 38, Hooper 20
Etowah 31, Oneonta 7
Excel 63, Monroe Co. 14
Fairfield 21, Carver-Birmingham 0
Fairview 42, Ardmore 12
Faith-Mobile 30, Vigor 6
Florence 38, Bob Jones 35
Foley 39, Fairhope 38
Fort Dale Aca. 44, Monroe Aca. 6
Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12
Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0
Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7
Gardendale 40, Jackson-Olin 6
Gaston 28, Holly Pond 26
Geraldine 28, Ohatchee 0
Glenwood 43, Valiant Cross 13
Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20
Goshen 64, Barbour Co. 18
Grace Baptist (Tenn.) 58, Alabama-Deaf 22
Greensboro 28, Midfield 24
Gulf Shores 51, Williamson 12
Hackleburg 46, Waterloo 16
Haleyville 60, Oak Grove 29
Hamilton 40, Curry 24
Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26
Hatton 50, Tanner 13
Headland 38, Greenville 22
Helena 31, Briarwood 21
Highland Home 41, Luverne 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Mobile Chr. 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Hokes Bluff 28, Plainview 0
Holtville 49, Jemison 16
Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0
Hubbertville 42, Brilliant 8
Hueytown 75, Paul Bryant 7
J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6
J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24
Jackson 49, Escambia Co. 21
Jackson Aca. 46, Pickens Aca. 0
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne Co. 15
James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17
Jasper 25, Hayden 13
Jeff Davis 26, Lee-Montgomery 20
Keith 38, A.L. Johnson 0
Kinston 47, Pleasant Home 13
LaFayette 26, Horseshoe Bend 8
Lauderdale Co. 36, Phil Campbell 12
Leeds 24, Southside-Gadsden 6
Lee-Scott 42, Autauga Aca. 0
Leroy 61, J.F. Shields 0
Lexington 40, Falkville 33
Linden 28, Sweet Water 7
Locust Fork 21, Pleasant Valley 14
Lowndes Aca. 37, Clarke Prep 6
Madison Aca. 56, Asbury 0
Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0
Marion Co. 22, Clements 16
Mars Hill Bible 35, Colbert Co. 0
Mary Montgomery 38, Davidson 14
McGill-Toolen 27, Baldwin Co. 9
McIntosh 14, Fruitdale 0
Meek 44, Addison 24
Millry 62, Washington Co. 12
Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20
Moody 53, Springville 14
Morgan Aca. 38, Bessemer Aca. 0
New Hope 14, North Jackson 0
North Sand Mountain 49, Sand Rock 13
Northridge 21, McAdory 14
Northside 35, Corner 21
Oxford 38, Pell City 13
Parker 37, Woodlawn 13
Pelham 31, Calera 14
Phillips-Bear Creek 46, Vina 0
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0
Pike Road 52, Park Crossing 8
Pinson Valley 47, Huffman 0
Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Chr. 7
Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll 13
Prattville 42, Enterprise 26
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II 10
Ragland 46, Victory Chr. 7
Randolph 45, Madison Co. 0
Randolph Co. 42, Saks 41 (OT)
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14
Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21
Russellville 58, Brewer 0
Saraland 35, Blount 0
Satsuma 41, Wilcox Central 12
Section 28, Ider 19
Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6
Sidney Lanier 33, Russell Co. 14
Sipsey Valley 33, Montevallo 14
Slocomb 27, Dale Co. 12
South Lamar 7, Sumiton Chr. 0
Southeastern-Blount 48, Cleveland 26
Southside-Selma 34, Prattville Chr. 31
Spanish Fort 41, St. Paul’s 38 (3OT)
Spring Garden 44, Talladega Co. Central 12
St. James 35, Alabama Chr. 20
St. Luke’s 26, Francis Marion 0
St. Patrick (Miss.) 56, Snook 18
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylvania 42, Glencoe 7
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Aca. 3
Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20
Thompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12
Trinity beat Sumter Central, forfeit
Tuscaloosa Co. 38, Spain Park 28
UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13
Valley Head 34, Cedar Bluff 6
Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10
Vincent 54, Ranburne 21
W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill 0
Walter Wellborn 46, Childersburg 26
West Blocton 57, Holt 0
West Limestone 34, Wilson 26
West Point 21, Lawrence Co. 7
Westminster-Huntsville 53, DAR 7
Wetumpka 21, Stanhope Elmore 16
Wicksburg 23, Geneva Co. 14
Wilcox Aca. 63, Southern Aca. 43
Winfield 43, Tarrant 0
Winston Co. 24, Cold Springs 0
Woodland 39, Central-Coosa 26
THURSDAY
Ashford 38, Daleville 24
Banks Aca. 47, Edgewood 19
Beauregard 38, Sylacauga 7
Benjamin Russell 48, Chilton Co. 0
Central-Clay Co. 12, Valley 6
Central-Phenix City 35, Dothan 28
Charles Henderson 27, Rehobeth 15
Dadeville 55, Beulah 0
Donoho 28, Winterboro 20
Elba 42, Red Level 6
Eufaula 44, Carroll-Ozark 19
Fayette Co. 35, Oakman 7
Florala 27, Houston Co. 0
G.W. Long 42, Zion Chapel 7
Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 15
Houston Aca. 33, Straughn 27
Huntsville 34, Albertville 7
Loachapoka 50, Calhoun 0
Lynn 21, Pickens Co. 20 (OT)
Macon-East 48, Crenshaw Chr. 29
Munford 42, Lincoln 9
Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20
Patrician 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21
Piedmont 34, Westbrook Chr. 0
Pike Co. 38, New Brockton 0
Providence Chr. 17, Northside Methodist 14
R.C. Hatch 54, University Charter 28
Ramsay 41, Wenonah 6
Reeltown 12, Lanett 0
Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14
Selma 30, Marbury 14
St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 41
Sulligent 34, Greene Co. 0
Tallassee 26, Elmore Co. 20
Thorsby 22, Fayetteville 18
Verbena 32, Notasulga 14
White Plains 48, Talladega 14
