FLORENCE — Kenny Morson and his family had just built a house in Fayetteville, Tennessee. They haven’t had much time to enjoy it.
“We’ve only been in it six months,” Morson said. “We’re in the process of trying to sell it. It’s a little bittersweet.”
Sometimes, there really is no place like home, and for Morson that means Florence. He played quarterback at Coffee High, one of the predecessors to the current school. His father still lives in the city and his wife has family across the river in Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals.
“It means everything,” said Morson, who was introduced as the Falcons’ football coach on Wednesday. “To be able to come home, especially after coaching for so many years and looking at this job so many times throughout my career and things didn’t work out, things fell into place. We’re excited to be home. It’s home for all of us.”
Exciting was a common word. It seems there are more than a few who feel the same way.
When he got out of Wednesday’s school board meeting, he looked down at his phone and saw he had 58 unread text messages.
“Seeing guys over here that I grew up with, played ball with — Corey Behel and Bill Jordan and Todd Nix and those guys — I’ve seen a ton of my friends already,” Morson said.
Morson replaces Wade Waldrop, who resigned last month after one season to take the same position at Hoover. Waldrop went 5-6 in 2021, which included a first-round playoff exit to eventual 7A champion Thompson.
Morson, meanwhile, spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Fayetteville High where he compiled a 34-4 record, including an 11-2 mark last season. He won a state championship in 2020.
Prior to that, he spent 22 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Decatur and three years as an assistant at Colbert Heights.
“Coach Waldrop and coach (Will) Hester did a great job of assembling the staff here,” Morson said. “I know some of them, know of others. I knew what I was walking into with a good staff that was going to be loyal and supportive, and we’ve all got the same goal in mind. We want to make this place special.”
The hope is Morson, with so few stops in his career, will not only be able to bring wins, but some stability to a program that has lacked both at times. It’s something athletic director Byron Graham stressed before the interview process began and again Wednesday.
Morson will be Florence’s fourth coach in the last six years, and third in the last three, when the 2022 season begins. Of the program’s previous six coaches, only one has lasted at least five seasons.
On the field, the Falcons have won their region just twice since the school opened in 2004 — in 2007 and 2014, when they were still in 6A. They haven’t reached double-digit wins since 2014.
When Waldrop took the Hoover job, Graham said it’s normal in today’s climate for a coach to depart after three to five years. That thought might be amended after Morson’s hiring.
“I would be shocked if we didn’t get more years than that out of him,” Graham said. “I think we’ll get more than five years because he was already retired in the state. He chose to freeze his retirement to come work for us. This has always been his dream job, and now he’s been able to get that.
“Plus, he’s only 52 years old, so he’s still young.”
Morson said a lack of head coaching experience or perhaps a bigger name getting more consideration would usually factor into the Florence coaching position in the past. That wasn’t the case this go-round.
Graham said he received applications from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. In the end, it was Morson who stood out the most, both for his results on the field and his vision for the program.
“He’s been very impressive,” Graham said. “His interview with impressive. He has ties to the community. The fact he played at Braly Stadium and played at Coffee High School was huge.”
Morson said while he’s not promising state championships, Florence certainly has the talent to win. He’ll get a chance to show it in the fall — in his hometown.
“We felt like it was time to get here and finish my career here for however long they’ll let me stay,” Morson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.