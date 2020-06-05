Normally when you talk about football players who played the game in the last century, it’s all about reliving the glory days.
At least that’s the case for most of the guys chosen as The Daily’s Player of the Year in Class 5A-7A before 2000. There is one still living his glory days.
That’s Philip Rivers. The Athens quarterback was The Daily’s Class 4A-6A Player of the Year in 1999. That was 14 years before Class 7A became a thing in Alabama.
Unless you have been hiding under a rock for the last 20-plus years, you know Rivers is still playing football and a pretty high level. He’s about to start his 17th season in the National Football League. It will be his first with the Indianapolis Colts.
Rivers is one of 23 former Players of the Year before 2000 in The Daily’s contest to decide the favorite in an online poll. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. There are five groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
As great as Rivers’ career was at Athens, his numbers in college and the NFL are mind boggling.
In college at North Carolina State, Rivers started 51 straight games. He threw for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns. He rushed for just 96 yards, but scored 17 touchdowns.
Rivers enters this season having started 224 straight games in the NFL. That goes back to opening day in 2006. He’s thrown for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns.
Combine the college with the pro numbers and you get 72,755 yards passing with 492 touchdowns. The yardage computes to 41.3 miles. The passing touchdowns are worth 2,952 points.
Do the numbers mean Rivers will win the vote?
The field is loaded with competition from All-Star performers like Athens’ Randy Vickers and Carlos Franklin, Decatur’s Antonio Langford, Carlos Southward and Mario Morris, Austin’s Deron Huerkamp, Greg Stewart and Calvert Turner, and Hartselle’s Stevie Williams, Cameron Mims and Herman Banks.
The voting for Class 5A-7A since 2000 ends tonight. The contest for Class 1A-4A since 2000 ends Saturday night. The contest for Class 1A-4A before 2000 begins Sunday.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the semifinals. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote total.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
