Aairon Savage is the new football coach at Decatur High.
Savage replaces Jere Adcock, who retired after leading the Red Raiders for 27 years.
Originally from Albany, Georgia, Savage becomes the sixth head coach at Decatur since 1933. His hiring was approved today by the Decatur school board.
Savage was a Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American defensive back at Auburn in 2006. He missed the 2008 and 2009 seasons due to injuries. During the Tigers’ national title season of 2010, he started the first seven games before suffering another season-ending injury.
While at Auburn, Savage was a roommate with former Decatur Red Raider great Jerraud Powers.
Since ending his playing career, Savage has coached in college at Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas Tech, Georgia State, Northern Iowa, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Western Illinois.
In 2013, Savage was an assistant coach at Valdosta High School, where he coached the cornerbacks while teaching ninth grade.
Savage joins a coaching line at Decatur that stretches back to 1933 with H.L. “Shorty” Ogle (209-72-3). Wes Thompson (7-22-1) followed Ogle for three seasons in 1964-1966. Earl Webb (96-49-4) coached the Red Raiders from 1967-1980. Steve Rivers (103-59) directed the program from 1981-1995. Adcock succeeded Rivers in 1996.
