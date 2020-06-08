Decatur native and former Austin High basketball coach Stuart Allen is no longer the boys basketball coach at Saint John Paul II Catholic in Huntsville.
Allen, 62, said he was told on May 13 that he would no longer have a teaching position at the school, but could continue as basketball coach.
“I told them it wouldn’t be worth it to drive over there each day just for the basketball supplement,” Allen said.
The Austin graduate had been the head coach at Saint John Paul for 10 years. He coached in Decatur from 1980-2005. He was an assistant coach in 1993 when Austin won the 6A state championship. He was the Austin head coach from 1998-2005 after Bob Harpe retired.
Allen became head coach at Madison County High in 2006. He coached the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship in 2007. He then retired from the public school system to become head coach Saint John Paul, which is a private school.
“After this season I told my principal that I would like to coach for at least two more years,” Allen said. “I guess it wasn’t meant to be.”
Saint John Paul has hired former Hartselle assistant Dylan Bunnell to replace Allen. Bunnell was formerly head coach at Randolph for two years. He was an assistant last season at Brooks.
