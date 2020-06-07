When it comes to success on the football field, no team did it quite like Hazlewood.
The Golden Bears won 11 state championships and 26 region championships before the school closed after the 2008 season as part of a countywide consolidation. The Lawrence County school produced 106 All-State players and had seven players to play in the National Football League.
When it came to stars on the football field for the Golden Bears, no family did it quite like the Goodes.
Oldest son Chris Goode was The Daily’s Class 1A-2A Player of the Year in his senior season in 1981 when the Golden Bears won the Class 1A state championship. No. 2 son Kerry was The Daily’s Class 1A-2A Player of the Year in his senior season in 1982 when Hazlewood won the Class 2A state championship.
No. 3 son Pierre kept the family streak going in 1983 when he was The Daily’s Player of the Year in his sophomore season. Pierre took the honor again two years later in his senior season in 1985.
The player who sneaked in to break up the Goode family streak in 1984 was Danville running back Ardie Orr. He was the state’s Class 3A Player of the Year. Coach O.B. Owens’ Hawks went 8-3 that season after opening with six straight wins. They were ranked No. 1 in the state for two weeks.
Nobody could stop Pierre or Hazlewood from winning the Class 2A state championship in 1985. He rushed for 1,779 yards while averaging 12.8 yards a carry and 148.2 yards a game. His 27 touchdowns were one shy of the then national record set by Georgia’s Herschel Walker.
The 6-foot-1, 170 pound speedster was chosen for the All Southern team, as Alabama’s Mr. Football, named to the Alabama Super 12 team and also picked as the Class 2A Player of the Year.
Pierre followed older brothers Chris and Kerry to Tuscaloosa. The three along with younger brother Clyde all played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Starting today, Pierre, Chris and Kerry are in competition in The Daily’s online contest for the Favorite Class 1A-4A Player of the Year before 2000.
The Goodes are also in competition with nine other former Golden Bears, who were also named Daily Players of the Years sometime between 1978 and 2008. That list includes DJ Jones (2007), Patrick Billings (2000), Kendrick Harris (1999), Courtney Rose (1995), Chris Hood (1993), Montoya Madden (1992), Renardo McCoy (1991), Tarrant Lynch (1989) and Tony Harris (1987).
You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. There are five groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day for the three days of the voting. The player with the most votes in each group advances to the semifinal round. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote totals.
You do not need a subscription to vote
