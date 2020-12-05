The Fayetteville Tigers, coached by former Decatur coach Kenny Morson, won the Tennessee Class 1A state championship Friday.
Fayetteville beat South Pittsburg, 20-14, in a game played at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
The Tigers led 14-7 at halftime. South Pittsburg tied the game early in the fourth quarter at 14-14. Fayetteville got the winning touchdown with 3:08 left to play. The game ended with South Pittsburg on the Fayetteville 16.
Morson’s coaching staff features four former Decatur players. Rusty McIntyre is the offensive coordinator. Daniel Johnson is the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. They are joined by Trey Hayes and Cameron Morson.
It is the football program’s first state championship in its eighth year of existence.
Oak Ridge, coached by former Austin head coach Joe Gaddis, lost to Summit, 28-7, in the Tennessee Class 5A state championship game Friday.
