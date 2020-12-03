Alabama high school football state championships are being decided in Tuscaloosa today and Friday.
There may not be a whole lot of excitement about it in the Decatur area. The closest teams to Decatur still playing are Mars Hill in Florence to the west and Fyffe in DeKalb County to the east.
There really may be more state championship excitement in Decatur because of a game Friday in Tennessee.
The Fayetteville Tigers take on the South Pittsburg Pirates at 3 p.m. in Cookeville, Tennessee, for the Class 1A trophy.
Former Decatur assistant coach Kenny Morson is the Fayetteville head coach. On his staff are four former Decatur Red Raider players — Rusty McIntyre (Class of 2001), Daniel Johnson (2004), Trey Hayes (2015) and Cameron Morson (2019).
“I’ve been in coaching 27 years, and this is the first time to ever get to this point, and it’s really special,” Kenny Morson said.
Morson, 52, coached at Decatur for 22 years and was the offensive coordinator for head coach Jere Adcock for 18 years. He retired from Alabama public education at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. That spring he had already accepted the head coaching position in Fayetteville.
“Coming here has been a great move for us,” Morson said. “Fayetteville reminds me a lot of Decatur. It’s been a great fit.”
The Tigers went 10-0 on the field in 2019, but eligibility issues forced the program to forfeit six games and miss the playoffs. The Tigers are 12-2 this season.
“I don’t know if anyone expected us to be 22-2 in our first two years and be in the state championship game in our second year,” Morson said. “We lost 22 seniors from last year and thought we might need a year to get back to match last season, but this team has really come a long way. We are a young team with just eight seniors.”
Fayetteville is in Lincoln County. There are two high schools in the county — Lincoln County and Fayetteville City. Both schools are in the city of Fayetteville. Students in the county are eligible to attend either school.
Lincoln County is the older school with a football program that started in 1979 and has won three state championships. The Fayetteville football program began in 2013. This is its fifth playoff appearance and the first time in the state championship game.
Like most new head coaches, Morson wanted a coaching staff with people he knew. He first reached out to former Decatur running back Rusty McIntyre to be his offensive coordinator. The Tigers average 30.8 points a game.
“Rusty and I coached together at Decatur and always wanted another opportunity to coach together again,” Morson said. “He’s done a great job with our offense.”
Johnson, a star linebacker at Decatur, left the Red Raider coaching staff to be the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Tigers. He is also the strength and conditioning coach.
“Daniel has taken a lot of the ownership of this program,” Morson said. “He’s just waiting for the right opportunity to be a head coach one day.”
Johnson’s defense has held opponents to an average of just 15 points a game. That’s happened while injuries, COVID and eligibility have limited his starters to just two games together.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Johnson said.
Hayes gives the Tigers an All-American on the coaching staff. He was a NCAA Division III second-team All-American at Huntingdon College in 2018. He averaged 9.8 tackles in his senior season while setting a school record with 310 tackles.
“When he was in high school I told him he needed to get an education degree so I could hire him as a coach,” Morson said. “He does a great job with our linebackers, and the kids really love him.”
Cameron Morson is the head coach’s son. He was a first-team All-State receiver in 2018 with 1,599 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.
“He’s had the coaching bug since he was 6 years old,” Kenny Morson said.
Another local connection to Fayetteville is former Morgan County School Superintendent Billy Hopkins. He is in his first year as the director of schools for Fayetteville City Schools.
“I feel so blessed to join this school system and be here for such a great football season,” Hopkins said. “What makes it even more special is that I know Coach Morson from back when I coached at West Morgan and I knew about the guys on his coaching staff who played at Decatur. This is really an exciting time for Fayetteville.”
The Tigers opened this season with a 27-16 loss at Marion County. They won the next six before losing a close one at home to Gordonsville, 21-14. The Tigers then won six more in a row, including four playoff games.
The matchup for the championship game features contrasting football programs. This is Fayetteville’s eighth season to have a team. This is South Pittsburg’s 99th season to have a football team. The Pirates have won 582 games, 25 district championships and five state championships.
“I’ve had some friends from Decatur ask me what this matchup equals to in Alabama,” Morson said. “I tell them it reminds me of those matchups we had at Decatur with Hoover when that program was in its heyday.
“Hoover was a monster program then and South Pittsburg is a monster program now. It will be a huge test for our team.”
