Nevaeh Foster led 14 Austin scorers with 12 points as the Black Bears picked up a 55-27 win over Haleyville on Tuesday at the Decatur Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jada Burks had 10 points for Austin, while Hannah Cohn added six points.
Austin led 15-7 after one quarter and 27-12 at halftime.
Catie Aldridge had 15 points to lead Haleyville. Kaytee Beth Boyles scored 10 points.
--
Lindsay Lane girls 52, Vinemont 34: Lindsey Murr had 18 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists as Lindsay Lane picked up a tournament win at Decatur Heritage.
Madelyn Dizon scored 15 points for the Lions, who led 27-12 at the half. Ava Whitmire had nine points.
--
Danville girls 40, Decatur Heritage 38: Blayne Godfrey scored 19 points as Danville topped host Decatur Heritage.
Elisabeth Hand had six points for the Hawks, who led 18-17 at the half.
Bri Tyson had 13 points for Decatur Heritage.
--
Danville boys 37, West Limestone 34: KJ Melson led Danville with 13 points in a tight win at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic.
Dylan Parker had six points and six rebounds for the Hawks, while Witten Morgan added five points.
River Helms poured in a game-high 18 points for West Limestone. Colin Patterson scored eight points.
--
Brewer boys 62, West Point 57: Matt Kempson just missed a double-double, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds, as Brewer picked up a win at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic.
Tamarian Watkins had 12 points for the Patriots and Dawson Lindsey and Mann McLemore each scored 10.
Kobe Bowers and Sam Wheeler had 13 points each for West Point.
--
Good Hope boys 76, Priceville 57: Caleb Pedings had 14 points as Priceville fell to Good Hope at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic.
Cole Lindeman had 12 points for the Bulldogs and Elijah Hopkins had 10 points.
Noah Barnette had a game-high 27 points for Good Hope. Tanner Malin scored 24 points.
--
Clements boys 60, Tharptown 37: Deontae Crenshaw and JT Farrar combined to score 32 points as the host Colts picked up a win at the Clements Thanksgiving Classic.
Crenshaw had a game-high 17 points for Clements (4-1), while Farrar added 15. Dylan Patrick scored nine points.
--
Northridge boys 68, West Morgan 54: Dyllan Ward led West Morgan with 11 points in a loss at the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament.
Skyler Hutto had 10 points for the Rebels, while Jalen Fletcher added eight.
Jay Brantley led all scorers with 16 points for Northridge. Bodie Vail scored 14.
--
Regular season
--
Priceville girls 64, New Hope 48: Priceville controlled the game from the tip, leading 20-9 after one quarter and 34-24 at halftime.
Abigail Garrison led the Bulldogs with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jenna Walker and Zoey Benson each had 12 points, while Olivia Gann added 11 points.
Jada Bates (12), Kaylee Lebon (11) and Kaylee Yarbrough (11) each scored in double figures for New Hope.
Priceville (5-2) hosts Brewer on Monday.
--
Elkmont girls 51, Tharptown 32: Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with 16 points.
Morgan Morris and Thea Hamlin each had nine points for the Red Devils, who led 20-18 at halftime.
Gracie Montgomery had 12 points for Tharptown.
--
Deshler boys 73, Elkmont 65: Deshler outscored Elkmont 24-16 in the final quarter to break a 49-49 tie and pick up the win.
Deshler led 18-15 after one quarter and 36-32 at the half before Elkmont rallied to tie the game after three quarters.
Layton Smith led five Elkmont players in double figures with 16 points.
Preston Robinson scored 14 points and Mykell Murrah had 13. Hunter Broadway (12) and Ryan Boyd (10) also reached double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.