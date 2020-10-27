The high school volleyball season that looked to be in doubt this summer because of the pandemic will crown state champions this week.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s volleyball state tournament begins today at the CrossPlex in Birmingham.
Four local teams — Hartselle, East Limestone, Hatton and Lindsay Lane — have navigated their way to the tournament. They need to win three matches over two days to bring home a state championship trophy.
---
Hartselle Tigers
The Class 6A Tigers (52-12) are ranked No. 3 in the state in al.com's rankings. Ahead of them are No. 2 Spanish Fort and No. 1 Hazel Green.
Hartselle finished second to Hazel Green in last week’s North Regional in Huntsville.
To get to the state finals, Hartselle will most likely have to go through Spanish Fort in the semifinals. The Toros are the defending state champs and have beaten Hartselle in the semifinals in Hartselle’s last two trips to state.
Could the third time be the charm for Hartselle?
"I am extremely proud and excited for this trip to the state tournament," said Hartselle head coach Tanya Lybarger. "I believe this team has great senior leadership. This year we have more experience going into the tournament than last year."
Hartselle's first game will be 11:30 a.m. today vs. St. Paul's. The winner advances to play the Spanish Fort-Buckhorn winner at 5 p.m.
The 6A finals are set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
--
East Limestone Indians
The Class 5A Indians make a return trip to the state tournament after missing out last year.
East Limestone finished the regular season 23-8 and ranked No. 6.
Powerhouse Jasper, which won the previous two 5A championships, has moved up to class 6A.
However, Bayside Academy, which has won 18 straight state championships in 2A-4A, has moved up to 5A. The Admirals have won 28 state titles dating to 1981.
East Limestone will take on Bayside at 3:30 p.m. today. The winner advances to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Fairview-Providence Christian winner.
The 5A finals are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
--
Hatton Hornets
After two seasons of barely missing out on the state tournament, the Hornets (32-23) are back at the big dance.
This is Hatton's first trip to state since 2017 and its first under head coach Lori Huffaker.
"To say I’m proud of this team is an understatement. We’ve watched these girls work so hard during summer workouts to not only become stronger and faster, but also mentally tougher," Huffaker said. "The results show on the court. We’ve played (55) games this year, all with the goal of making it to state. I hope they are proud of themselves and know that in life they can achieve any goal they have if they work hard enough and have a positive mindset."
Hatton will need to bring its best game immediately. The Hornets face No. 1 G.W. Long at 10 a.m. today in the quarterfinals. The winner meets the Altamont-Orange Beach winner in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
The 2A finals are 2 p.m. Wednesday.
--
Lindsay Lane Lions
The Lions (29-9) are the highest ranked local team to advance. They were ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
This is their first trip to the state tournament since 2018 when they lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Pleasant Home.
"In light of everything that has been going on this school year, this team feels very fortunate to be playing and representing our local area," said coach Alex Dizon. "Although this is our second time in three years to be going to state, we view every game as a 'bonus' and will enjoy this moment much more than the first time."
Lindsay Lane finished runner-up to Donoho at the North Regional in Huntsville last week. The Falcons are the defending state champs and ranked No. 1 in 1A.
The 1A field is stacked with seven of the eight teams ranked.
Lindsay Lane plays Kinston at 2 p.m. The winner meets the winner of Bayshore vs. Covenant at 6:30 p.m.
The 1A finals are 4 p.m. Wednesday.
---
Tournament changes
The state tournament will be different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. It has been expanded from two days to three with play today, Wednesday and Thursday.
A small number of tickets were available for purchase online at GoFan.co.
For a full list of COVID-19 guidelines and other state tournament information, visit AHSAA.com
