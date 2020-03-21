Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez, Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr and East Limestone’s Xavier Griffith are finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s boys Player of the Year awards in their respective classifications.
The winners for each Player of the Year award will announced March 28 at 11 p.m.
Peebles is a finalist for Class 6A Player of the Year with Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods and Mae Jemison’s Tony Toney. He averaged 29.1 points per game this season and led Hartselle to the Northwest Regional final.
Valdez and Murr are two of the three finalists for Class 1A Player of the Year. They are joined by Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson. Murr became the state’s all-time leading scorer for his career by averaging 44.3 points per game this season. He scored a state-record 1,506 points. Valdez led the Eagles back to the Northwest Regional final by scoring 21.3 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game.
Griffith is a finalist for the Class 5A Player of the Year with Ramsay’s KeShawn Murphy and Fairfield’s Reginald Perry. The senior transfer from Grissom averaged 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds with the Indians.
Finalists for ASWA boys Player of the Year awards:
7A BOYS
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
Riley Leonard, Fairhope
Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery
6A BOYS
Brody Peebles, Hartselle
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
5A BOYS
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay
Reginald Perry, Fairfield
4A BOYS
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright
Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery
Kobe Simmons, Talladega
3A BOYS
Andres Burney, Pike Co.
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
2A BOYS
J.D. Davison, Calhoun
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher
1A BOYS
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian
AISA BOYS
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy
