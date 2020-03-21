D200219 hartselle boys (copy)
Buy Now

Hartselle's Brody Peebles (1) is one of four area players named finalists for for ASWA boys Player of the Year awards. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez, Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr and East Limestone’s Xavier Griffith are finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s boys Player of the Year awards in their respective classifications.

The winners for each Player of the Year award will announced March 28 at 11 p.m.

Peebles is a finalist for Class 6A Player of the Year with Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods and Mae Jemison’s Tony Toney. He averaged 29.1 points per game this season and led Hartselle to the Northwest Regional final.

Valdez and Murr are two of the three finalists for Class 1A Player of the Year. They are joined by Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson. Murr became the state’s all-time leading scorer for his career by averaging 44.3 points per game this season. He scored a state-record 1,506 points. Valdez led the Eagles back to the Northwest Regional final by scoring 21.3 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Griffith is a finalist for the Class 5A Player of the Year with Ramsay’s KeShawn Murphy and Fairfield’s Reginald Perry. The senior transfer from Grissom averaged 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds with the Indians.

Finalists for ASWA boys Player of the Year awards:

7A BOYS

Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

Riley Leonard, Fairhope

Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery

6A BOYS

Brody Peebles, Hartselle

Tony Toney, Mae Jemison

Kam Woods, Pinson Valley

5A BOYS

Xavier Griffith, East Limestone

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay

Reginald Perry, Fairfield

4A BOYS

Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright

Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery

Kobe Simmons, Talladega

3A BOYS

Andres Burney, Pike Co.

Cole Millican, Plainview

Alex Odam, Piedmont

2A BOYS

J.D. Davison, Calhoun

Noel Jones, Central-Coosa

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher

1A BOYS

Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage

Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian

AISA BOYS

Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian

Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy

Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

—matthew.speakman@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Twitter @DD_MSpeakman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.