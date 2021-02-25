Girls
Savannah Fowler, Falkville
The senior scored a career-high 26 points in a sub-regional victory over Aliceville. "Savannah is a hard worker and has really stepped up her play down the stretch," coach Jonathon Lacy said. "She went through a lot of adversity her freshman and sophomore year. She could have easily given up basketball and sports in general, but she stuck with it and we are thankful that she did.”
Boys
Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage
The senior scored 27 points in the area championship final and added nine Friday in a sub-regional victory. "He is such a smart, fundamentally sound player," coach Jason Marshall said. "He is sort of a quiet leader. He leads by his work ethic. A lot of the young players watch him and see how he...maneuvers himself. He's also...one of our top assist guys."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Athens’ Will Anderson, Danville’s KJ Melson and Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Ellie Metzgar, Austin’s Tashanti Watkins and Ardmore’s Raegan Clem.
