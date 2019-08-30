Clements 48, Tanner 14: Michael Parker can sense a shift in the culture surrounding Clements football, and it isn’t just a result of the Colts’ 48-14 home win over county rival Tanner on Friday.
“I can really sense the culture around our program changing,” he said after his team’s second straight dominant performance. “Our kids are going out expecting to be able to win instead of hoping to win. The community is excited about football again.”
For the second straight week, Jairrice Pryor was a key part of Clements’ offensive production. The Colts starting running back rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. He also completed 3 of 3 pass attempts for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Miles Fleming caught six passes for 65 yards and a score.
Malik Atkins tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Jeremiah Jones for Tanner’s only points.
“We played decently well,” Parker said. “We have a long way to go, but we’re getting there.”
Clements (2-0) has next week off before traveling to Phil Campbell to open region play. Tanner (0-2) opens Class 2A, Region 7 play next week at Colbert County.
Good Hope 41, Priceville 26: Jerry Burton and Peyton Fowler combined to rush for 272 yards and four touchdowns for Priceville.
Burton had a team-high 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Fowler added 127 yards and a pair of scores.
Priceville (0-1) opens Class 4A, Region 7 play next week at St. John Paul II.
Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8: Ardmore scored 16 second-half points Friday night to erase an 8-6 halftime deficit and pick up a win against county foe Elkmont.
Elkmont got on the board first when Ty Roberts completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Coby Scroggins with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter. The duo connected on the two-point attempt to give the Rebels an 8-0 lead.
Ardmore trimmed the lead to 8-6 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Connor Harbin but the extra point was no good, giving Elkmont an 8-6 halftime lead.
The Tigers took the lead midway through the third when Luke Hogan scored on a 13-yard run and converted the two-point run for a 14-8 Ardmore lead.
Harbin’s second touchdown, a 47-yard pass from Owen Doss, extended the lead to 20-8 early in the fourth quarter. Ardmore blocked an Elkmont punt for a safety late in the fourth quarter to put the final at 22-8.
Hogan finished with a game-high 94 yards rushing on 19 carries for Ardmore. Doss completed 8 of 17 passes for 104 yards and the one touchdown.
Jonah Smith led Elkmont with 49 yards on 13 carries. Daniel Tradio had an interception.
Ardmore (2-0) opens Class 5A, Region 8 play next week against Scottsboro. Elkmont (0-2) hosts Deshler in its Class 4A, Region 8 opener.
Hatton 20, West Morgan 9: Jaxson Mitchell rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Hatton picked up a season-opening victory over West Morgan for the second straight year.
Carter Reed added a rushing touchdown for the Hornets, who gained 186 yards on the ground and finished with 241 yards of total offense.
Defensively, Hatton held West Morgan to 130 total yards, including just four yards rushing.
Hatton (1-0) opens region play next week at Red Bay. West Morgan (0-2) begins region play at Randolph.
St. John Paul II 37, East Lawrence 13: Dylan Hunter rushed for a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as East Lawrence fell to St. John Paul II in its season opener.
St. John Paul scored first, taking a 6-0 lead with a 3-yard scoring pass midway through the first quarter.
East Lawrence responded, taking a 7-6 lead on the ensuing possession when Hunter scored from 25 yards out and Zac Shelton converted the extra point attempt.
St. John Paul scored 17 straight points before Hunter’s second touchdown run, a 17-yard carry, trimmed the lead to 23-13 after three quarters.
The Falcons added a pair of touchdowns, including an interception that was returned for a score, in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Hunter finished the game with 172 yards on 21 carries for East Lawrence. Quarterback Hunter Letson had 22 rushing yards to go along with 49 passing yards.
East Lawrence (0-1) opens Class 3A, Region 8 play at Lauderdale County next Friday.
Vinemont 32, Falkville 21: Dallin Dinkle accounted for 222 yards on 24 carries as the Eagles got by Falkville during Friday night's season opener for both teams.
Falkville managed to take the 14-12 advantage into the lockerroom at the half thanks to touchdowns of 9 and 46-yards from Christian Angulo. However, Vinemont responded in the second half with back-to-back scores from Dinkle.
Angulo found the endzone again for Falkville with 7:55 remaining in the game, but it wasn't enough as Vinemont held on for road the win.
Angulo finished with 21 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Falkville hosts Woodville on Friday.
R.A. Hubbard 40, Shoals Christian 6: DJ Wiggins passed for two scores and rushed for another as Hubbard rolled past Shoals Christian on Friday night.
Wiggins connected with Trey Kellogg on a 26-yard touchdown pass and tossed a 4-yard score to Keondric Cobb. He also scored on a 16-yard run.
Todd Perkins had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 10 yards for the Chiefs, and Domiryck Stewart returned a punt 48 yards for a score.
Shoals Christian’s Seth Ezekiel scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.
Hubbard (2-0) opens Class 1A, Region 7 play next week at Coosa Christian.
