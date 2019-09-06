Brewer 29, Arab 21: Brewer scored 19 straight points to erase a 21-10 third-quarter deficit in a region-opening win over Arab.
Patrick Johnson got the Patriots on the board first, connecting with Devin Weathers on a 14-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter.
Arab tied the game at 7-7 when Matthew Turnage scored on a 2-yard run less than a minute later.
A 27-yard field goal from Thomas Gipner gave Brewer a 10-7 lead early in the second, but Arab carried a 14-10 lead into halftime after Turnage’s second touchdown run of the game, this one from 28 yards out, less than two minutes later.
A touchdown pass from Charles Reynolds to William Hudson early in the third to pushed the Arab lead to 21-10 before Brewer seized control.
Jonathan Morgan scored on a 2-yard run, and the Patriots converted the 2-point attempt, to trim the lead to 21-18 with 5:25 left in the third quarter. Gipner’s second field goal of the night, a 37-yarder, tied the game at 21 with 6:44 left in regulation.
Brewer took the lead with less than two minutes to play when Johnson connected with Weathers on a 65-yard touchdown pass. The Patriots converted the two-point attempt for a 29-21 lead.
Levi Rice recovered a fumble on Arab’s ensuing drive to put the game away.
Johnson finished the game 12 of 19 passing for 202 yards and an interception. Morgan rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries.
Kris Bramlett had an interception for the Patriots.
Brewer (2-0, 1-0) continues Class 5A, Region 8 play next week at Madison Academy.
Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14: The Eagles grabbed their first Class 1A, Region 7 win of the season Friday night thanks in large part to the help of senior Colton Keith.
Keith accounted for four of of Decatur Heritage's touchdowns. He scored on runs of 22, 24, 53 and 1 yard.
The Eagles' defense held Valley Head scoreless until midway through the third quarter, when Jay Burke put the Tigers on the board with a 64-yard touchdown run.
Decatur Heritage travels to Courtland to take on R.A. Hubbard next Friday.
Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27: Ardmore had a hard time containing the Wildcats' running game early and never recovered, dropping the Class 5A, Region 8 opener at home. Scottsboro led 20-0 after the first quarter.
Luke Hogan led Ardmore offensively with three touchdowns of 11, 20, and 14 yards.
The Tigers travel to Arab on Friday.
Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14: For the second week in a row, the Lawrence County Red Devils started off slow.
However, some big second half plays finally got the Devils into high gear and allowed them to roll to victory Friday night.
After trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Devils scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Senior Ty Hutto had three touchdown passes on the night, a 62 yard to Malik Strickland, 70 yarder to Allen Johnson and a 20 yard throw to Garrett Lee.
Tayi Strickland closed the scoring with a 44 yard pick six.
"We've had five turnovers in the first quarter of two games," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "We've been very sloppy early, and we've got to get our minds settled down so we can execute better."
Dutton, who was in his second game as offensive playcaller, hopes the second half is what you see moving forward.
"You have to hope so. I have to do a better job of looking at what I'm doing to better prepare these guys, because obviously when it gets rolling, this is a very dangerous offense."
Lawrence County will travel to West Point next week.
Priceville 43, St John Paul II 29: The Bulldogs' offense put the pedal to the metal in the second half to break open a 21-all ballgame.
Junior running back Jerry Burton accounted for four Priceville touchdowns with 242 yards on 40 carries. Senior Jaxon Cross added two touchdowns with eight carries for 169 yards. He also finished with 30 yards receiving. Quarterback Wyatt Hurt was 2-for-3 for 45 yards.
Priceville will host Randolph on Friday.
Randolph 32, West Morgan 25: A 6-yard touchdown by Randolph's Frederick Wessel with 6:16 remaining in the game was enough to propel the Raiders past West Morgan in a toe-to-toe match much of Friday night. It came just minutes after the Rebels took a 25-24 advantage on a 55-yard Adam Lucas touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, West Morgan's Jakobe Fletcher ended the night with three catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with quarterback Glavine Segars on passes of 60, 32 and 22 yards.
Segars was 13-of-23 for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rebels host Danville on Friday night in another Class 4A, Region 7 matchup.
Deshler 55, Elkmont 0: Class 4A, Region 8 play got off to a rough start for the Red Devils, as Deshler rolled up 516 yards of offense in a blowout.
The Tigers rushed for 376 yards on 29 carries and passed for 140 more, outgaining Elkmont by more than 400 yards. The Red Devils finished with 91 yards of offense.
Jonah Smith led Elkmont with 71 rushing yards on 11 carries. Drake Black ran 12 times for 18 yards.
Colton Patton ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns for Deshler. Will Collinsworth, Mekyli Nance, Bryan Hogan and Will Pilgrim had one rushing touchdown each. Pilgrim also completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Elkmont (0-3, 0-1) plays at West Limestone next Friday.
R.A. Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20: DJ Wiggins tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Montoya Kellogg and added a rushing touchdown as R.A. Hubbard opened Class 1A, Region 7 play with a road win.
Wiggins connected with Kellogg on scoring plays of 3 and 24 yards and added a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Todd Perkins added a 14-yard touchdown run for the Chiefs, finishing with a team-high 114 yards rushing on 10 carries.
R.A. Hubbard (3-0, 1-0) hosts unbeaten Decatur Heritage in region play next Friday.
In other action, Falkville defeated Woodville, 32-6; Colbert County defeated Tanner 37-7, Red Bay defeated Hatton, 20-0; and Danville defeated North Jackson, 20-7.
