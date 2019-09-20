Athens 51, Hazel Green 0: It was a happy homecoming Friday for the Golden Eagles as they shut out the Trojans.
Jordan Scott accounted for four of the touchdowns. They came on runs of 19, 9, and 12 yards. He also connected with Braden Gross for a 19-yard touchdown.
The junior quarterback finished the night 11 of 17 for 117 yards. Teammate Julius Mayberry carried the ball 11 times for 158 and had a touchdown.
Athens travels to East Limestone on Friday.
Madison County 27, Brewer 21: Trailing 27-21 with less than a minute to play, Brewer had the ball inside the Madison County 10-yard line with a chance to take the lead, but the Tigers came up with a goal line stop to preserve the win and improve to 2-1 in Class 5A, Region 8.
Playing in place of injured starter Patrick Johnson, Wyatt Styles connected with Kris Bramlett on a pair of touchdown passes (32, 30 yards) and added a 28-yarder to Jonathan Morgan.
Styles completed 12 of 21 passes for 146 yards for the Patriots, while Morgan added 79 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Bramlett had four catches for 88 yards. He also recovered a fumble on defense.
Brewer (2-2, 1-2) plays at West Morgan on Friday.
Randolph 35, Danville 7: Luke Nail rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks, who fell to 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 7.
Nail also completed 11 of 27 passes for 89 yards, with Dalton Dixon hauling in four catches for 51 yards.
Danville (2-3, 2-1) hosts Holly Pond in non-region play Friday.
Priceville 31, Fairview 21: Jerry Burton continued his dominant start to the 2019 season, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Jaxon Cross ran for 85 yards for Priceville, while William Baker added 30 yards on the ground and one touchdown.
Wyatt Hurt intercepted a late pass in the Fairview end zone to preserve the lead.
Priceville (3-1, 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 7) hosts Falkville next week.
West Morgan 35, DAR 27: Glavine Segars tossed three first-half touchdown passes as West Morgan built a big lead and held on Friday for its first win of the season.
Segars threw touchdown passes of 54 and 19 yards to Jakobe Fletcher in the second quarter, and added a 50-yarder to Jakobe Griffin as the Rebels built a 28-0 halftime lead.
Cade Alexander had a 1-yard rushing touchdown for West Morgan in the first quarter.
DAR scored on its first possession of the second half, but a 4-yard touchdown run by Adam Lucas pushed the West Morgan lead to 35-7 in the final minute of the third quarter.
DAR scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Segars finished the game 9 of 18 passing for 183 yards and one interception. Lucas carried the ball 33 times for 152 yards.
West Morgan (1-4, 1-2) hosts Brewer on Friday.
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7: Scottsboro's defense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night. They held the Indians to 81 yards of total offense on their way to the victory.
East Limestone's only score of the game came early in the first as TJ Tyson found the end zone on a 1-yard run. Scottsboro answered to end the quarter, knotting the score at 7.
A 52-yard reception from Jacon Manning to Jarrett Whitehead, followed by 37- and 30-yard field goals from Mees Du Croo De Jongh gave Scottsboro a go-ahead cushion that would hold.
Kollin Swart led East Limestone offensively with nine carries for 26 yards.
The Indians host county rival Athens on Friday.
Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14: After a conservative first-half approach, the Mustangs took to the air to start the third quarter and never veered from it. That resulted in 21 unanswered points that later helped seal the win.
Madison Academy finished with 270 yards passing on the night.
Luke Hogan accounted for both of Ardmore's touchdowns. He scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run, and late in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run.
The Tigers are idle Friday. They will resume play Oct. 4 when they travel to Brewer.
Lawrence County 37, Dora 14: Lawrence County scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a region win Friday night.
Backup quarterback Brody Sparks threw the first touchdown, an 80-yard trick pass to Garrett Lee. Ty Hutto connected with Kaden Edwards for a 74-yard score, and Colton Johnson scored from four yards out for the third touchdown.
Running back Gage Dutton had a huge night, rushing for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns. Hutto finished 8 of 16 passing for 171 yards and a score. Malik Strickland had five catches for 79 yards, and Garrett Lee had three for 98 yards and a score.
The Red Devil offense has had a hard time getting going in previous games, especially in the first quarter, so Friday night’s first quarter performance was the breakthrough coaches have been waiting for.
“We had a lot of explosive plays, and when you have those, it takes pressure off,” Lawrence County coach Rich Dutton said. “We didn’t have to do long drives where bad calls, mismanagement or turnovers can affect the drive, and it allowed our offense to gain some much-needed confidence.”
Lawrence County (2-2, 2-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) plays at Decatur next week.
Central 42, West Limestone 37: Dalton Hanback capped a six-touchdown night with an 80-yard run with 2:50 to play, lifting Central to its first win this season.
Hanback’s run erased a 37-36 deficit and came just 50 seconds after West Limestone took the lead on Dakota Jefferson’s 1-yard run.
Central trailed 22-6 midway through the second quarter before tying it at halftime. The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.
West Limestone turned the ball over on downs on its final possession near midfield.
Hanback scored on runs of 8, 29, 11, 4, 1 and 80 yards. He also ran for a pair of 2-point conversions and caught a conversion pass.
West Limestone’s touchdowns came on a 61-yard pass completion from Christian Adams to River Helms, runs of 1 and 2 yards by Jefferson, Thorn Slayton’s 9-yard run and Tanner Williams’ 50-yard return on a fumble.
Helms caught seven passes for 142 yards.
West Limestone (2-2) hosts Clements next week.
Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14: East Lawrence had no answer for the Colbert Heights' rushing attack, as the Wildcats ran for four touchdowns in a Class 3A, Region 8 win Friday.
Colbert Heights scored on runs of 16, 7 and 14 yards in building a 20-0 halftime lead and put the game out of reach with a 54-yard touchdown run with 8:02 left to play.
Isaih Hubbard connected with Nate Tucker on a 27-yard touchdown pass for East Lawrence early in the fourth quarter. A 4-yard run by Dylan Hunter cut the lead to 28-14 with 3:51 to play, but Colbert Heights ran the clock out to secure the win.
East Lawrence (1-3, 1-1) hosts Hatton on Friday. Colbert Heights (3-2, 2-1) plays at Cherokee.
Westminster 59, Clements 34: Clements didn't have an answer for Westminster Christian's Jackson Billings, who scored seven touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 59-34 win over the Colts Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 8 matchup.
Billings had a hand in all of Westminster's offensive scores. He ran for three touchdowns, threw three touchdown passes and caught a touchdown pass to break open what was a close game for most of three quarters.
Clements (3-1, 1-1) led for much of the first half after Jairrice Pryor broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown run on the Colts' first possession to take an 8-0 lead following Hayden Graves' 2-point conversion run.
A Cade Rawlings 39-yard field goal was all Westminster (3-2, 2-1) could muster for much of the first half until Billings got heated up. He first scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:28 remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats an 11-8 lead following his 2-point conversion run. Billings then gave Westminster a 10-point lead when he tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Evan Sheppart with 32 seconds left until halftime.
Clements fought back at the start of the third quarter. Miles Fleming returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half to cut the lead to four points, and the Colts then took a 22-18 lead when Pryor scored on a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter.
However, that's when Billings took over with three straight touchdowns.
He first scored on a 42-yard run to give back the Wildcats the lead before he tossed a 70-yard touchdown to Samuel Sheppard. He then threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Lattimore to put the Wildcats up 39-22 after three quarters.
Clements trimmed the lead to 12 points on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Braden Tucker to Deontae Crenshaw early in the fourth quarter, but Billings scored yet another touchdown on a 24-yard run to answer. Elijah Baldwin then returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, and Billings finished off his night with a 24-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Clements got one final touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game when Pryor scored on a 22-yard run. Pryor broke the 200-yard barrier for the fourth straight game, rushing for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
Colbert County 30, Hatton 6: Despite the loss, the Hornets still managed to rack up 201 yards of total offense Friday night.
Jackson Mitchell gave Hatton its only touchdown. It came late in the fourth quarter.
Hatton travels to East Lawrence on Friday.
Tanner 39, Tharptown 3: The Rattlers picked up their first win of the season and improved to 1-1 in Class 2A, Region 7.
Jeremiah Jones and Evan Fuqua had two touchdowns apiece. Michael Guster and Nez Orr also recorded touchdowns for Tanner.
