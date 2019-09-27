Briarwood Christian 21, Hartselle 10: Brinten Barclay ran for a touchdown and Bryan Munoz kicked a field goal as Hartselle dropped a non-region road game to Briarwood Christian.
Briarwood got on the board first, scoring on a run by Luke Reebals with 11:10 left in the first half.
Munoz hit a field goal late in the second to trim the lead to 7-3 at halftime.
Barclay’s touchdown run gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead midway through the third, but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Blake McKenna allowed Briarwood Christian to put the game out of reach.
Hartselle (1-4) plays at Columbia in a Class 6A, Region 7 game next week.
Danville 45, Holly Pond 36: Cameron Moore rushed 14 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks held on to defeat the Broncos.
Quarterback Luke Nail contributed two touchdowns. He had 13 carries for 117 yards. Dalton Dixon and Davis Northcutt also each had a touchdown reception.
Danville hosts Priceville on Friday as region play resumes.
West Limestone 41, Clements 8: The Wildcats had four different players who found the end zone in their win over the Colts.
Dakota Jefferson and River Helms recorded two touchdowns each, while Thorne Slaton and Cameron Williams had one each.
West Limestone travels to Wilson next week, while Clements hosts neighboring rival Lauderdale County.
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14: Elkmont scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit for its first win of the season.
The Red Devils blocked a punt for a safety with two minutes to play in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-2, and got rushing touchdowns from Jonah Smith (10 yards) and Rowe Allen (5 yards) in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Luke Claunch led Elkmont with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries. Smith finished with 33 yards on 13 rushes.
Seth Coffman led the defense with 10 1/2 tackles. Kaden Jackson had an interception.
Lucas Thigpen and Trey Martin each had rushing touchdowns for Lexington.
Elkmont (1-4) returns to Class 4A, Region 8 play next week against Central-Florence.
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22: The Chiefs dropped a heart-breaker in front of a home crowd Friday night.
Despite the strong start, R.A. Hubbard struggled to get anything going in the second half.
Their first two scores came in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Montoya Kellogg and a 22-yard reception from Derrick Wiggins to Tyrus Johnson. Wiggins was successful on both 2-point conversions.
Demetris Bean intercepted a Sheffield pass late in the fourth quarter and returned it 94 yards for the touchdown.
Offensively, Todd Perkins led the Chiefs with 11 carries for 87 yards. Meanwhile, on defense, Journey Beck recorded eight solo tackles for a loss of 12 yards on the night.
R.A. Hubbard makes the long trek to Gaylesville on Friday.
