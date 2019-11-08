Class 1A

State First Round

Brantley 72, Fruitdale 32

Decatur Heritage 47, Vina 8

Donoho 34, Berry 6

Elba 21, Marengo 8

Falkville 47, Waterloo 19

Hackleburg 34, Valley Head 19

Isabella 46, Wadley 20

Lanett 55, Keith 0

Maplesville 56, Billingsley 6

Mars Hill Bible 63, Woodville 7

Millry 48, Florala 18

Notasulga 7, Linden 6

Pickens County 31, Victory Chr. 14

South Lamar 48, Appalachian 6

Spring Garden 28, Hubbertville 20

Sweet Water 53, Georgiana 6

Class 2A

State First Round

Ariton 40, Chickasaw 19

Collinsville 63, Colbert County 18

Fyffe 48, Sheffield 0

G.W. Long 31, Cottage Hill 0

Goshen 36, Thorsby 0

J.U. Blacksher 38, Abbeville 30

LaFayette 27, New Brockton 7

Leroy 37, Daleville 16

Luverne 54, Fayetteville 7

North Sand Mountain 20, Addison 13

Ohatchee 55, Southeastern 13

Ranburne 44, Cold Springs 0

Red Bay 24, Cedar Bluff 7

Reeltown 56, Zion Chapel 0

Sulligent 27, Cleveland 21

Westbrook Christian 25, Aliceville 22

Class 3A

State First Round

B.B. Comer 28, Fultondale 19

Flomaton 58, Opp 28

Geraldine 49, Clements 16

Gordo 36, Bullock County 0

Lauderdale County 46, Sylvania 20

Mobile Christian 49, Geneva 36

Montgomery Academy 24, Winfield 20

Piedmont 35, J.B. Pennington 0

Pike Road 45, Carbon Hill 0

Providence Christian 42, Bayside Academy 21

Randolph County 43, Midfield 8

St. James 23, Oakman 20

Susan Moore 42, Colbert Heights 7

T.R. Miller 25, Pike County 13

Walter Wellborn 54, Locust Fork 14

Westminster Christian Academy 47, Pisgah 28

Class 4A

State First Round

American Christian Academy 50, Holtville 0

Andalusia 24, Trinity Presbyterian 6

Anniston 19, Fayette County 6

Catholic-Montgomery 24, Williamson 6

Deshler 44, Danville 6

Fairview 46, Central-Florence 20

Handley 50, West Blocton 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Alabama Christian Academy 21

Jacksonville 55, Cordova 26

Lincoln 38, Dallas County 8

Northside 35, Hokes Bluff 21

Oneonta 37, Good Hope 29

Priceville 44, Rogers 23

St. John Paul II Catholic 56, Brooks 42

Talladega 20, Montevallo 18

UMS-Wright 51, Dale County 7

Class 5A

State First Round

Alexandria 10, Sylacauga 7

Bibb County 41, Parker 12

Briarwood Christian 42, Marbury 26

Center Point 42, Etowah 13

Central - Clay County 47, Sardis 14

Faith Academy 31, Charles Henderson 0

Greenville 22, Citronelle 12

Guntersville 32, Hamilton 9

Jackson 29, Rehobeth 7

Jasper 55, Madison Academy 14

Madison County 21, Corner 14

Mortimer Jordan 41, Boaz 14

Pleasant Grove 28, Chilton County 0

Ramsay 34, Demopolis 12

Scottsboro 17, Russellville 14

Valley 21, Vigor 6

Class 6A

State First Round

Athens 62, Buckhorn 14

Clay-Chalkville 17, Helena 0

Cullman 20, Mae Jemison 0

Eufaula 35, Blount 6

Fort Payne 24, Hartselle 17

Gardendale 17, Minor 11

Hueytown 44, Selma 24

Muscle Shoals 61, Albertville 20

Opelika 48, McAdory 20

Oxford 55, Chelsea 14

Park Crossing 30, Saraland 27

Pinson Valley 42, Homewood 7

Spanish Fort 28, Dothan 21, OT

St. Paul's 20, Sidney Lanier 14

Stanhope Elmore 35, Paul Bryant 13

Wetumpka 22, Bessemer City 21

Class 7A

State First Round

Auburn 33, Murphy 0

Central-Phenix City 45, Fairhope 7

Florence 24, Mountain Brook 21

Hoover 21, Sparkman 3

James Clemens 21, Vestavia Hills 20

McGill-Toolen 35, Enterprise 10

Prattville 24, Theodore 17, 2OT

Thompson 54, Austin 20

Class A

State AISA Quarterfinal

Chambers Academy 46, Jackson Academy 39

Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Cornerstone School 0

Southern Academy 42, Abbeville Christian Academy 6

Wilcox Academy 40, Pickens Academy 0

Class AA

State AISA Quarterfinal

Autauga Academy 56, Clarke Prep 7

Edgewood Academy 34, Lowndes Academy 26

Escambia Academy 49, Lakeside School 0

Patrician Academy 48, Springwood School 21

Class AAA

State AISA Quarterfinal

Bessemer Academy 49, Fort Dale Academy 0

Glenwood 28, Macon-East 14

Monroe Academy 48, Lee-Scott Academy 27

Tuscaloosa Academy 49, Northside Methodist 7

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.