Class 1A
State First Round
Brantley 72, Fruitdale 32
Decatur Heritage 47, Vina 8
Donoho 34, Berry 6
Elba 21, Marengo 8
Falkville 47, Waterloo 19
Hackleburg 34, Valley Head 19
Isabella 46, Wadley 20
Lanett 55, Keith 0
Maplesville 56, Billingsley 6
Mars Hill Bible 63, Woodville 7
Millry 48, Florala 18
Notasulga 7, Linden 6
Pickens County 31, Victory Chr. 14
South Lamar 48, Appalachian 6
Spring Garden 28, Hubbertville 20
Sweet Water 53, Georgiana 6
Class 2A
State First Round
Ariton 40, Chickasaw 19
Collinsville 63, Colbert County 18
Fyffe 48, Sheffield 0
G.W. Long 31, Cottage Hill 0
Goshen 36, Thorsby 0
J.U. Blacksher 38, Abbeville 30
LaFayette 27, New Brockton 7
Leroy 37, Daleville 16
Luverne 54, Fayetteville 7
North Sand Mountain 20, Addison 13
Ohatchee 55, Southeastern 13
Ranburne 44, Cold Springs 0
Red Bay 24, Cedar Bluff 7
Reeltown 56, Zion Chapel 0
Sulligent 27, Cleveland 21
Westbrook Christian 25, Aliceville 22
Class 3A
State First Round
B.B. Comer 28, Fultondale 19
Flomaton 58, Opp 28
Geraldine 49, Clements 16
Gordo 36, Bullock County 0
Lauderdale County 46, Sylvania 20
Mobile Christian 49, Geneva 36
Montgomery Academy 24, Winfield 20
Piedmont 35, J.B. Pennington 0
Pike Road 45, Carbon Hill 0
Providence Christian 42, Bayside Academy 21
Randolph County 43, Midfield 8
St. James 23, Oakman 20
Susan Moore 42, Colbert Heights 7
T.R. Miller 25, Pike County 13
Walter Wellborn 54, Locust Fork 14
Westminster Christian Academy 47, Pisgah 28
Class 4A
State First Round
American Christian Academy 50, Holtville 0
Andalusia 24, Trinity Presbyterian 6
Anniston 19, Fayette County 6
Catholic-Montgomery 24, Williamson 6
Deshler 44, Danville 6
Fairview 46, Central-Florence 20
Handley 50, West Blocton 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Alabama Christian Academy 21
Jacksonville 55, Cordova 26
Lincoln 38, Dallas County 8
Northside 35, Hokes Bluff 21
Oneonta 37, Good Hope 29
Priceville 44, Rogers 23
St. John Paul II Catholic 56, Brooks 42
Talladega 20, Montevallo 18
UMS-Wright 51, Dale County 7
Class 5A
State First Round
Alexandria 10, Sylacauga 7
Bibb County 41, Parker 12
Briarwood Christian 42, Marbury 26
Center Point 42, Etowah 13
Central - Clay County 47, Sardis 14
Faith Academy 31, Charles Henderson 0
Greenville 22, Citronelle 12
Guntersville 32, Hamilton 9
Jackson 29, Rehobeth 7
Jasper 55, Madison Academy 14
Madison County 21, Corner 14
Mortimer Jordan 41, Boaz 14
Pleasant Grove 28, Chilton County 0
Ramsay 34, Demopolis 12
Scottsboro 17, Russellville 14
Valley 21, Vigor 6
Class 6A
State First Round
Athens 62, Buckhorn 14
Clay-Chalkville 17, Helena 0
Cullman 20, Mae Jemison 0
Eufaula 35, Blount 6
Fort Payne 24, Hartselle 17
Gardendale 17, Minor 11
Hueytown 44, Selma 24
Muscle Shoals 61, Albertville 20
Opelika 48, McAdory 20
Oxford 55, Chelsea 14
Park Crossing 30, Saraland 27
Pinson Valley 42, Homewood 7
Spanish Fort 28, Dothan 21, OT
St. Paul's 20, Sidney Lanier 14
Stanhope Elmore 35, Paul Bryant 13
Wetumpka 22, Bessemer City 21
Class 7A
State First Round
Auburn 33, Murphy 0
Central-Phenix City 45, Fairhope 7
Florence 24, Mountain Brook 21
Hoover 21, Sparkman 3
James Clemens 21, Vestavia Hills 20
McGill-Toolen 35, Enterprise 10
Prattville 24, Theodore 17, 2OT
Thompson 54, Austin 20
Class A
State AISA Quarterfinal
Chambers Academy 46, Jackson Academy 39
Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Cornerstone School 0
Southern Academy 42, Abbeville Christian Academy 6
Wilcox Academy 40, Pickens Academy 0
Class AA
State AISA Quarterfinal
Autauga Academy 56, Clarke Prep 7
Edgewood Academy 34, Lowndes Academy 26
Escambia Academy 49, Lakeside School 0
Patrician Academy 48, Springwood School 21
Class AAA
State AISA Quarterfinal
Bessemer Academy 49, Fort Dale Academy 0
Glenwood 28, Macon-East 14
Monroe Academy 48, Lee-Scott Academy 27
Tuscaloosa Academy 49, Northside Methodist 7
