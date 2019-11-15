Class 1A

State Second Round

Brantley 49, Notasulga 21

Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2

Isabella 29, Millry 27, OT

Lanett 44, Elba 6

Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34

Pickens County 21, Falkville 20

Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0

Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21

--

Class 2A

State Second Round

Ariton 30, LaFayette 12

Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14

Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7

G.W. Long 28, Luverne 13

Leroy 34, Goshen 25

North Sand Mountain 35, Westbrook Christian 13

Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6

Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20

--

Class 3A

State Second Round

Flomaton 20, St. James 19

Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7

Gordo 18, Providence Christian 7

Mobile Christian 28, Pike Road 10

Piedmont 42, Lauderdale County 20

Randolph County 54, Westminster Christian Academy 6

T.R. Miller 21, Montgomery Academy 14

Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14

--

Class 4A

State Second Round

American Christian Academy 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10

Anniston 35, Fairview 7

Catholic-Montgomery 9, Handley 6

Deshler 27, Oneonta 11

Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 22

Northside 41, Priceville 14

UMS-Wright 31, Talladega 6

--

Class 5A

State Second Round

Bibb County 12, Greenville 6

Briarwood Christian 24, Jackson 14

Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10

Central - Clay County 20, Jasper 7

Madison County 28, Alexandria 27

Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21

Pleasant Grove 33, Faith Academy 14

Ramsay 41, Valley 7

--

Class 6A

State Second Round

Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 7

Hueytown 56, Eufaula 49, OT

Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27

Opelika 20, St. Paul's 10

Oxford 35, Cullman 0

Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32

Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10

Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21

--

Class 7A

State Quarterfinal

Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0

Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6

Hoover 23, James Clemens 20, OT

Thompson 38, Florence 31

--

Class A

State AISA Semifinal

Chambers Academy 36, Wilcox Academy 13

Southern Academy 17, Crenshaw Christian Academy 14

--

Class AA

State AISA Semifinal

Autauga Academy 41, Patrician Academy 19

Escambia Academy 49, Edgewood Academy 7

--

Class AAA

State AISA Semifinal

Bessemer Academy 45, Monroe Academy 27

Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Academy 7

