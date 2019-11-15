Class 1A
State Second Round
Brantley 49, Notasulga 21
Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2
Isabella 29, Millry 27, OT
Lanett 44, Elba 6
Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34
Pickens County 21, Falkville 20
Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0
Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21
--
Class 2A
State Second Round
Ariton 30, LaFayette 12
Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14
Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7
G.W. Long 28, Luverne 13
Leroy 34, Goshen 25
North Sand Mountain 35, Westbrook Christian 13
Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6
Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20
--
Class 3A
State Second Round
Flomaton 20, St. James 19
Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7
Gordo 18, Providence Christian 7
Mobile Christian 28, Pike Road 10
Piedmont 42, Lauderdale County 20
Randolph County 54, Westminster Christian Academy 6
T.R. Miller 21, Montgomery Academy 14
Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14
--
Class 4A
State Second Round
American Christian Academy 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10
Anniston 35, Fairview 7
Catholic-Montgomery 9, Handley 6
Deshler 27, Oneonta 11
Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 22
Northside 41, Priceville 14
UMS-Wright 31, Talladega 6
--
Class 5A
State Second Round
Bibb County 12, Greenville 6
Briarwood Christian 24, Jackson 14
Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10
Central - Clay County 20, Jasper 7
Madison County 28, Alexandria 27
Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21
Pleasant Grove 33, Faith Academy 14
Ramsay 41, Valley 7
--
Class 6A
State Second Round
Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 7
Hueytown 56, Eufaula 49, OT
Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27
Opelika 20, St. Paul's 10
Oxford 35, Cullman 0
Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32
Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10
Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21
--
Class 7A
State Quarterfinal
Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0
Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6
Hoover 23, James Clemens 20, OT
Thompson 38, Florence 31
--
Class A
State AISA Semifinal
Chambers Academy 36, Wilcox Academy 13
Southern Academy 17, Crenshaw Christian Academy 14
--
Class AA
State AISA Semifinal
Autauga Academy 41, Patrician Academy 19
Escambia Academy 49, Edgewood Academy 7
--
Class AAA
State AISA Semifinal
Bessemer Academy 45, Monroe Academy 27
Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Academy 7
