PRICEVILLE — Cole Lindeman and Elijah Hopkins each scored 16 points in Priceville's 53-35 win over Randolph in boys basketball on Friday.
Priceville led 33-9 at halftime.
Lindeman finished with five rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Hopkins added five assists. Chris Thomas scored six points.
Priceville (7-2, 2-1 Class 4A, Area 14) hosts West Point on Tuesday.
• Hatton boys 72, Tharptown 60: Briley Kerby led Hatton with 19 points.
Weston Burney scored 15 for the Hornets (4-5) and Cooper Oliver added 10.
Luis Valdez and Malachi Minor each had 14 points for Tharptown.
• Tanner boys 58, Whitesburg Christian 42: Skylar Townsend poured in a game-high 26 points for Tanner.
Karl Parham added 11 points for the Rattlers (3-5), who led 34-15 at halftime.
• Lauderdale County boys 74, Clements 34: Sophomore Miles Ellis posted a career-high 27 points for Lauderdale County (8-0), who led 33-13 after one quarter.
Eric Fuqua added 10 for Lauderdale County. Jame Putman had 11 points for Clements (12-1).
• Lauderdale County girls 64, Clements 38: Ruthie Smith had 22 points and Shila Marks added 11 for the Tigers, who improved to 9-0. Jenny Trent had 15 for Clements (9-6).
• Priceville girls 66, Randolph 19: Lauren Hames had a game-high 16 points to lead Priceville on Friday.
Reagan Watkins added 13 points for the Bulldogs (8-1), who led 38-15 at halftime. Madison Deorio had 10 points for Randolph.
• R.A. Hubbard girls 42, Waterloo 29: Eva Armstead scored 12 points and Honesty Lee 10 for the Chiefs (4-1). Caroline Lambert led Waterloo (5-6) with nine points.
• East Limestone girls 40, Mae Jemison 39: Taylor Farrar had 15 points and six rebounds for East Limestone (5-6).
Tyjah Duncan had 10 points and seven steals for the Indians and Taylor Thatch scored eight points.
• Winston County girls 70, Falkville 46: Abbey Grace Tomlin led Falkville with 13 points.
Ella Wallace scored eight for the Blue Devils (5-5), who trailed 45-22 at the half. Makayla Lindsey had a game-high 16 points for Winston County.
• Hazel Green girls 68, Athens 28: Jakenadi Powers and Jordyn Bailey each had eight points for Athens (4-7).
• Guntersville girls 45, Brewer 36: Hope West had 18 points and seven rebounds for Brewer (4-9).
