Decatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 20: Colton Keith and Hank Davis combined to score four touchdowns as Decatur Heritage avenged a 2018 loss to the Chiefs with a big road win.
Keith scored on runs of 18 and 54 yards, while Davis added a 4-yard run and an 11-yard scoring pass to Preston Terry.
Keith finished with a team-high 93 rushing yards and an interception on defense. Davis added 75 yards.
DJ Wiggins scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards for the Chiefs.
Maddux Terry recovered a fumble to set up a Decatur Heritage score and Jackson Kyle intercepted a pass. Nash Rippen’s sack of Wiggins ended Hubbard’s final scoring threat.
Decatur Heritage (4-0, 2-0) hosts Coosa Christian next week. Hubbard (3-1, 1-1) plays at Falkville.
Danville 35, West Morgan 8: Luke Nail completed 10-of-13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 67 yards and another score, as Danville improved to 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 8.
Cameron Moore gave the Hawks the lead midway through the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run.
West Morgan quarterback Glavine Segars tied the game with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tate Cottingham on the ensuing possession, and gave the Rebels an 8-7 lead when he converted the 2-point run.
Danville scored four straight touchdowns to close out the game, highlighted by Moore’s second rushing score of the game, a 53-yarder with a minute left to play in the third quarter.
Moore also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nail, while Ethan Sapp added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Moore finished with 69 yards on eight carries for the Eagles.
Segars completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 182 yards for West Morgan. Adam Lucan ran 16 times for 89 yards.
Danville (2-2, 2-0) travels to Randolph next week. West Morgan (0-4, 0-2) plays at DAR.
Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16: Thomas Gipner hit three field goals as Brewer fell to Madison Academy in Class 5A, Region 8 play.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and led 31-6 at halftime after Gipner hit field goals of 43 and 40 yards for the Patriots.
Gipner’s third field goal, a 29-yarder, came in the third, and Brewer’s lone touchdown came when Wyatt Styles, playing for injured starting quarterback Patrick Johnson, connected with Micah Steffan on a 43-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Styles passed for 98 yards after Johnson left the game in the second quarter. Jonathan Morgan led Brewer in rushing with 39 yards on 11 attempts.
Brewer (2-1, 1-1) continues region play at home next week against Madison County.
Madison County 35, East Limestone 20: The Tigers scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to grab the Class 5A, Region 8 win over the Indians.
East Limestone scored 13 in the first quarter thanks to the help of duo DJ Davis and Andrew Parris. Parris hit Davis for a 25-yard pass in the end zone to open the game. Parris answered with a 35-yard scamper of his own, however, the kick failed.
The Indians' only other points came in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Kollin Swart.
Davis led the East Limestone offense with 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Parris rushed 14 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 3-of-6 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Arab 42, Ardmore 14: The Tigers had a tough time getting anything going offensively on the road Friday night. They trailed 28-0 at the end of the first and 42-0 at the half.
Individual stats were not available.
Ardmore hosts Madison Academy on Friday.
West Point 42, Lawrence County 14: It was a shocking outcome Friday night when the West Point Warriors raced past the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The Warriors exploded to a 20-0 lead after returning the opening kickoff to the 8-yard line and scoring on a flea flicker later in the half.
Colton Johnson cut the lead to 20-7 and the Devils had a chance to add more when they intercepted a pass just before halftime, but they were unable to get out of bounds in time to get a play off.
In the second half, the Warriors scored 22 unanswered before Gage Dutton finally cut into the lead with a touchdown run.
Lawrence County hosts Dora next Friday.
West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0: West Limestone set school records in both points and margin of victory in the win.
The Wildcats scored touchdowns on all 11 of their possessions, and kept the domination up even after the game went to a running clock in the second half.
The previous records were set in a 72-0 victory over Clements in 1950.
West got off to a big start with four first-quarter touchdowns. C.J. Adams opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass to River Helms. Adams then capped the next Wildcats drive with an 12-yard touchdown run. West got its third touchdown on a Tyree Hiliare 14-yard run before scoring on a 46-yard run by Thorne Slaton to go up 27-0 after one quarter.
West tacked on four more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 54-0 halftime lead. Dakota Jefferson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run before Slaton scored on a 22-yard burst. Jefferson added his second touchdown of the night on a 20-yard run on West's next possession, and Slaton closed out the half with a 12-yard touchdown run after Elkmont fumbled the kickoff.
Elkmont turned the ball over five times on the night, including four lost fumbles.
West added scores on all three of its second-half possessions. Branson Owens scored on an 8-yard run before Dakota Wilson bulled his way in from a yard out. Wilson then scored the touchdown that broke the scoring record late in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard scamper.
Wilson led West with 98 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, while Slaton had 80 yards and three scores on three carries. Adams completed 6-of-7 passes for 106 yards and a score.
Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who had 63 yards on 17 carries.
East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28: Dylan Hunter rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns as East Lawrence held on for its first win of the season.
Neal Blaxton recovered a Locust Fork fumble inside the East Lawrence 20-yard line with less than a minute to play to seal the win.
Hunter Letson added 105 yards rushing and a touchdown, and 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns passing for the Eagles.
East Lawrence (1-2, 0-1) hosts Colbert Heights in Class 3A, Region 8 play next week.
Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27: Jairrice Pryor continued his hot start to the 2019 season, scoring five touchdowns as Clements opened Class 3A, Region 8 play with a road win.
Clements (3-0, 1-0) is off to its best start since opening the 1996 season with three straight wins.
“Our guys responded well to playing on the road,” Clements coach Michael Parker said. “It was a fight all night. They scored first, and the Clements of old would have hung their heads, but they fought back tonight.”
Led by Pryor, Clements rolled up 388 yards of total offense.
“Phil Campbell fought all night,” Parker said. “We took the lead at 12-7 and never gave up, but they didn’t make it easy.”
Clements continues region play next week at home against Westminster Christian.
• In other action Friday night, Valley Head defeated Falkville, 32-7, and Good Hope defeated Tanner, 42-27
