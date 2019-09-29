Addison 21, Vinemont 6
Albertville 14, Boaz 13
Alexandria 21, Cleburne County 0
Aliceville 22, Pickens County 21
American Christian Academy 24, Anniston 6
Andalusia 48, Opp 21
Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 28
Ashford 59, Houston County 20
Athens 42, East Limestone 21
Auburn 49, Minor 20
Autauga Academy 40, Tuscaloosa Academy 16
Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian Academy 0
B.B. Comer 40, Talladega County Central 0
Baker 14, Jackson 6
Bay Springs, Miss. 14, Clarke County 7
Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill 20
Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7
Bibb County 40, Calera 21
Billingsley 47, Prattville Christian Academy 7
Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest 28
Briarwood Christian 21, Hartselle 10
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12
Bullock County 24, B.T. Washington 18
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard 12
Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0
Center Point 22, Homewood 21
Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7
Chambers Academy 50, Springwood School 0
Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6
Chickasaw 27, St. Michael Catholic 9
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
Cordova 21, Oakman 14
Crenshaw Christian Academy 51, Hooper Academy 0
Daleville 50, Straughn 35
Danville 45, Holly Pond 36
Deshler 26, Colbert County 14
Donoho 17, Berry 14
Dothan 47, Enterprise 9
Douglas 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Elberta 48, McIntosh 12
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Elmore County 28, Dadeville 21
Escambia Academy 35, Patrician Academy 7
Etowah 26, Fort Payne 20
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21
Fairhope 38, Daphne 35
Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13
Fayette County 34, Sipsey Valley 26
Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26
Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0
Florala 47, Houston Academy 20
Fultondale 21, John Carroll Catholic 20, OT
Fyffe 35, Plainview 0
G.W. Long 46, Elba 35
Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7
Geneva 40, Samson 26
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8
Greene County 27, Sumter Central High School 18
Hamilton 40, Winfield 27
Hanceville 50, Curry 22
Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21
Highland Home 60, Verbena 0
Holtville 17, Dallas County 14
Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48
Hueytown 33, Cullman 16
Huntsville 63, Columbia 0
Isabella 33, Thorsby 0
J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20
J.F. Shields 40, McKenzie 21
J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 14
Jackson Olin 41, Jeff Davis 29
Jasper 35, Central - Clay County 34, 2OT
Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13
Lanett 20, Handley 15
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20
Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25
Leroy 34, Thomasville 16
Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20
Locust Fork 35, Southeastern 13
Luverne 47, Brantley 14
Madison County 42, New Hope 7
Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0
Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27
Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20
McAdory 40, Greensboro 8
Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12
Monroe Academy 48, Clarke Prep 21
Monroe County 32, Central-Hayneville 6
Moody 41, Shelby County 20
Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6
Munford 24, Lincoln 10
Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10
Northside 50, West Blocton 24
Northside Methodist 38, Wewahitchka, Fla. 36
Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7
Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7
Paul Bryant 24, Mae Jemison 21
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 0
Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14
Pike County 18, Abbeville 12
Pike Road 35, Headland 0
Pisgah 44, Section 7
Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13
Priceville 37, Falkville 10
Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13
R.C. Hatch 27, Hale County 14
Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Ranburne 24, Wadley 8
Randolph County 37, Woodland 8
Red Bay 43, Belmont, Miss. 16
Red Level 48, Calhoun 18
Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21
Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25
Russell County 70, Barbour County 0
Russellville 35, Haleyville 0
Saraland 63, LeFlore 12
Sardis 19, Geraldine 14
Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0
Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0
Selma 46, Linden 20
Sheffield 34, Hubbard 22
Slocomb 41, Ariton 29
South Choctaw Academy 21, Jackson Academy 18
South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0
Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14
Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0
Springville 44, Crossville 14
Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17
Sulligent 42, Marion County 29
Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6
Susan Moore 35, Oneonta 31
Sweet Water 48, Choctaw County 0
Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8
T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
Talladega 46, Midfield 34
Trinity Presbyterian 33, Montgomery Academy 10
UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0
Valley 48, Marbury 28
Valley Head 42, Ider 21
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
Victory Chr. 67, Coosa Christian 38
Vigor 12, Murphy 0
Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6
Washington County 35, Fruitdale 32
Waterloo 30, Lynn 28
West End 47, Ragland 20
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
West Morgan 57, Brewer 54
Westminster Christian Academy 44, Randolph School 20
Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0
Winterboro 40, Vincent 24
Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30
Postponements and cancellations
Gaston vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Glencoe vs. Hokes Bluff, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Sylvania vs. North Sand Mountain, ppd. to Sep 28th.
