Addison 21, Vinemont 6

Albertville 14, Boaz 13

Alexandria 21, Cleburne County 0

Aliceville 22, Pickens County 21

American Christian Academy 24, Anniston 6

Andalusia 48, Opp 21

Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 28

Ashford 59, Houston County 20

Athens 42, East Limestone 21

Auburn 49, Minor 20

Autauga Academy 40, Tuscaloosa Academy 16

Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

B.B. Comer 40, Talladega County Central 0

Baker 14, Jackson 6

Bay Springs, Miss. 14, Clarke County 7

Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill 20

Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7

Bibb County 40, Calera 21

Billingsley 47, Prattville Christian Academy 7

Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest 28

Briarwood Christian 21, Hartselle 10

Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0

Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12

Bullock County 24, B.T. Washington 18

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard 12

Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0

Center Point 22, Homewood 21

Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7

Chambers Academy 50, Springwood School 0

Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6

Chickasaw 27, St. Michael Catholic 9

Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0

Cordova 21, Oakman 14

Crenshaw Christian Academy 51, Hooper Academy 0

Daleville 50, Straughn 35

Danville 45, Holly Pond 36

Deshler 26, Colbert County 14

Donoho 17, Berry 14

Dothan 47, Enterprise 9

Douglas 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Elberta 48, McIntosh 12

Elkmont 16, Lexington 14

Elmore County 28, Dadeville 21

Escambia Academy 35, Patrician Academy 7

Etowah 26, Fort Payne 20

Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21

Fairhope 38, Daphne 35

Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13

Fayette County 34, Sipsey Valley 26

Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26

Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0

Florala 47, Houston Academy 20

Fultondale 21, John Carroll Catholic 20, OT

Fyffe 35, Plainview 0

G.W. Long 46, Elba 35

Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7

Geneva 40, Samson 26

Goshen 55, Georgiana 8

Greene County 27, Sumter Central High School 18

Hamilton 40, Winfield 27

Hanceville 50, Curry 22

Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21

Highland Home 60, Verbena 0

Holtville 17, Dallas County 14

Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48

Hueytown 33, Cullman 16

Huntsville 63, Columbia 0

Isabella 33, Thorsby 0

J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20

J.F. Shields 40, McKenzie 21

J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 14

Jackson Olin 41, Jeff Davis 29

Jasper 35, Central - Clay County 34, 2OT

Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13

Lanett 20, Handley 15

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20

Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25

Leroy 34, Thomasville 16

Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20

Locust Fork 35, Southeastern 13

Luverne 47, Brantley 14

Madison County 42, New Hope 7

Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0

Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27

Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20

McAdory 40, Greensboro 8

Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12

Monroe Academy 48, Clarke Prep 21

Monroe County 32, Central-Hayneville 6

Moody 41, Shelby County 20

Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6

Munford 24, Lincoln 10

Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10

New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10

Northside 50, West Blocton 24

Northside Methodist 38, Wewahitchka, Fla. 36

Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7

Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7

Paul Bryant 24, Mae Jemison 21

Phil Campbell 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 0

Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14

Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14

Pike County 18, Abbeville 12

Pike Road 35, Headland 0

Pisgah 44, Section 7

Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13

Priceville 37, Falkville 10

Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13

R.C. Hatch 27, Hale County 14

Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Ranburne 24, Wadley 8

Randolph County 37, Woodland 8

Red Bay 43, Belmont, Miss. 16

Red Level 48, Calhoun 18

Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21

Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25

Russell County 70, Barbour County 0

Russellville 35, Haleyville 0

Saraland 63, LeFlore 12

Sardis 19, Geraldine 14

Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0

Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0

Selma 46, Linden 20

Sheffield 34, Hubbard 22

Slocomb 41, Ariton 29

South Choctaw Academy 21, Jackson Academy 18

South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0

Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14

Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0

Springville 44, Crossville 14

Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17

Sulligent 42, Marion County 29

Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6

Susan Moore 35, Oneonta 31

Sweet Water 48, Choctaw County 0

Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8

T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

Talladega 46, Midfield 34

Trinity Presbyterian 33, Montgomery Academy 10

UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0

Valley 48, Marbury 28

Valley Head 42, Ider 21

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

Victory Chr. 67, Coosa Christian 38

Vigor 12, Murphy 0

Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6

Washington County 35, Fruitdale 32

Waterloo 30, Lynn 28

West End 47, Ragland 20

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

West Morgan 57, Brewer 54

Westminster Christian Academy 44, Randolph School 20

Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0

Winterboro 40, Vincent 24

Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30

--

Postponements and cancellations

Gaston vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Glencoe vs. Hokes Bluff, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Sylvania vs. North Sand Mountain, ppd. to Sep 28th.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.