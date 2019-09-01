Abbeville 34, Ashford 28
Albertville 61, Columbia 0
Alexandria 21, Jacksonville 14
American Christian Academy 56, Woodlawn 0
Andalusia 21, Trinity Presbyterian 10
Appalachian 49, Coosa Christian 19
Arab 49, West Point 35
Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8
Austin 56, Decatur 14
Baldwin County 63, Gulf Shores 13
Berry 43, Cold Springs 15
Bessemer City 42, Spain Park 35
Beulah 56, Ellwood Christian Academy 0
Bibb County 19, Pelham 17
Blount 43, Robertsdale 0
Brantley 59, New Brockton 20
Brewer 37, Danville 8
Brilliant 65, Vina 0
Carroll-Ozark 14, Russell County 6
Catholic-Montgomery 14, Anniston 13
Cedar Bluff 14, Spring Garden 12
Central - Clay County 38, Benjamin Russell 14
Central-Hayneville 34, Barbour County 0
Central-Tuscaloosa 53, Greene County 13
Chelsea 17, Briarwood Christian 14
Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7
Chickasaw 28, Saint Luke's Episcopal 21
Childersburg 64, Talladega County Central 20
Citronelle 25, Leroy 10
Clay-Chalkville 38, James Clemens 37
Clements 48, Tanner 14
Colbert County 48, Cherokee 0
Colbert Heights 28, Wilson 12
Collinsville 40, Crossville 13
Corner 45, Oak Grove 0
Cottage Hill 35, Florala 20
Crenshaw Christian Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 13
DAR 49, Douglas 12
Daleville 58, Wicksburg 41
Daphne 35, Spanish Fort 7
Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6
Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 6
Demopolis 13, Northridge 0
Donoho 21, Horseshoe Bend 0
Dora 42, Carbon Hill 14
Dothan 54, Wetumpka 41
Edgewood Academy 28, Morgan Academy 0
Elba 36, Opp 34
Enterprise 50, Charles Henderson 22
Escambia County 41, Wilcox Central 0
Etowah 43, Moody 13
Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19
Fairhope 17, Mary Montgomery 0
Fairview 41, Hanceville 6
Faith Academy 34, Bayside Academy 21
Fayette County 21, Winfield 7
Fayetteville 20, Victory Chr. 6
Flomaton 34, Northview, Fla. 26
Florence 33, Buckhorn 20
Fort Payne 42, Scottsboro 7
Fruitdale 35, Elberta 31
Fyffe 28, Geraldine 0
G.W. Long 28, Dale County 16
Gardendale 21, Athens 14
Gaylesville 46, Asbury 6
Glenwood 35, Lakeside School 0
Good Hope 41, Priceville 26
Gordo 21, Aliceville 20, OT
Goshen 21, Ariton 7
Guntersville 28, Boaz 19
Haleyville 33, Central-Florence 16
Hamilton 19, Cordova 14
Hartselle 49, Brooks 29
Hatton 20, West Morgan 9
Hayden 17, Oneonta 14
Headland 36, Highland Home 34
Hewitt-Trussville 47, West Forsyth, Ga. 19
Hillcrest 32, Tuscaloosa County 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Montgomery Academy 16
Holt 31, Autaugaville 0
Holtville 41, Central Coosa 0
Hoover 37, Cocoa, Fla. 23
Houston Academy 28, McKenzie 21
Hubbard 40, Shoals Christian 6
Hubbertville 14, Waterloo 7
Huffman 34, Parker 26
Huntsville 30, Mae Jemison 15
Ider 17, Holly Pond 2
Isabella 49, Billingsley 7
J.U. Blacksher 55, Prattville Christian Academy 14
Jemison 22, Greensboro 8
John Carroll Catholic 34, Leeds 33, 2OT
Keith 28, Vincent 19
Lanett 17, LaFayette 0
Lauderdale County 40, Randolph School 15
Lee-Scott Academy 42, Fort Dale Academy 24
Lexington 3, Rogers 0
Linden 56, Sumter Central High School 0
Locust Fork 39, Cleveland 37
Luverne 41, Georgiana 6
Lynn 26, Phillips-Bear Creek 14
Macon-East 42, Hooper Academy 19
Madison Academy 17, Lawrence County 7
Madison County 46, Westminster Christian Academy 23
Marbury 35, Elmore County 18
Marion County 26, Hackleburg 6
Mars Hill Bible 48, Sheffield 6
McAdory 58, Dallas County 0
Midfield 22, Tarrant 0
Monroe Academy 35, South Choctaw Academy 6
Monroe County 20, J.F. Shields 14
Mortimer Jordan 20, Cullman 17
Munford 28, Talladega 15
Muscle Shoals 46, Bob Jones 19
New Hope 27, Section 0
North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, Ga. 26
Northside 40, Brookwood 0
Oakman 32, Curry 13
Ohatchee 55, White Plains 18
Opelika 21, Auburn 13
Oxford 42, Gadsden 7
Paul Bryant 20, Minor 7
Pell City 27, Calera 21
Piedmont 28, Addison 16
Pike County 38, Alabama Christian Academy 13
Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7
Pinson Valley 27, Ramsay 7
Pisgah 47, Woodville 21
Plainview 36, North Jackson 35, OT
Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 6
Pleasant Valley 61, West End 42
Prattville 42, Stanhope Elmore 0
Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0
R.C. Hatch 30, Francis Marion 14
Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0
Randolph County 28, Notasulga 7
Red Bay 30, Phil Campbell 20
Russellville 27, Deshler 21, OT
Saks 34, Cleburne County 21
Samson 14, Kinston 10
Sand Rock 19, Gaston 6
Saraland 42, B.C. Rain 6
Satsuma 40, W.S. Neal 21
Selma 22, Southside-Selma 6
Shades Valley 38, Jackson Olin 12
Sidney Lanier 29, Lee-Montgomery 17
Sipsey Valley 20, Hale County 15
Slocomb 48, Cottonwood 14
Smiths Station 16, Valley 6
Southeastern 49, Brindlee Mountain 0
Southern Academy 28, Patrician Academy 7
Southern Choctaw 37, Marengo 12
Sparkman 48, Hazel Green 14
Springville 10, Ashville 7
St. James 42, Straughn 19
St. John Paul II Catholic 37, East Lawrence 13
St. Paul's 27, Park Crossing 26
Sulligent 23, Lamar County 20
Susan Moore 20, J.B. Pennington 0
Sweet Water 33, Thomasville 28
Sylacauga 34, Chilton County 33
Sylvania 21, Sardis 12
T.R. Miller 45, Choctaw County 0
Tallassee 21, Handley 7
Theodore 32, Baker 18
Thompson 42, Foley 13
Thorsby 44, Verbena 16
Valley Head 45, Alabama School for the Deaf 8
Vestavia Hills 49, Homewood 7
Vinemont 32, Falkville 21
Wadley 40, Woodland 13
Walter Wellborn 61, Lincoln 34
Westbrook Christian 47, Ragland 16
Westlake, Ga. 30, Jeff Davis 14
Wilcox Academy 21, Clarke Prep 6
Williamson 10, LeFlore 0
Winston County 38, Meek 18
Winterboro 24, B.B. Comer 18, 2OT
Zion Chapel 20, Red Level 13
