Abbeville 34, Ashford 28

Albertville 61, Columbia 0

Alexandria 21, Jacksonville 14

American Christian Academy 56, Woodlawn 0

Andalusia 21, Trinity Presbyterian 10

Appalachian 49, Coosa Christian 19

Arab 49, West Point 35

Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8

Austin 56, Decatur 14

Baldwin County 63, Gulf Shores 13

Berry 43, Cold Springs 15

Bessemer City 42, Spain Park 35

Beulah 56, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Bibb County 19, Pelham 17

Blount 43, Robertsdale 0

Brantley 59, New Brockton 20

Brewer 37, Danville 8

Brilliant 65, Vina 0

Carroll-Ozark 14, Russell County 6

Catholic-Montgomery 14, Anniston 13

Cedar Bluff 14, Spring Garden 12

Central - Clay County 38, Benjamin Russell 14

Central-Hayneville 34, Barbour County 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 53, Greene County 13

Chelsea 17, Briarwood Christian 14

Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7

Chickasaw 28, Saint Luke's Episcopal 21

Childersburg 64, Talladega County Central 20

Citronelle 25, Leroy 10

Clay-Chalkville 38, James Clemens 37

Clements 48, Tanner 14

Colbert County 48, Cherokee 0

Colbert Heights 28, Wilson 12

Collinsville 40, Crossville 13

Corner 45, Oak Grove 0

Cottage Hill 35, Florala 20

Crenshaw Christian Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 13

DAR 49, Douglas 12

Daleville 58, Wicksburg 41

Daphne 35, Spanish Fort 7

Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6

Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 6

Demopolis 13, Northridge 0

Donoho 21, Horseshoe Bend 0

Dora 42, Carbon Hill 14

Dothan 54, Wetumpka 41

Edgewood Academy 28, Morgan Academy 0

Elba 36, Opp 34

Enterprise 50, Charles Henderson 22

Escambia County 41, Wilcox Central 0

Etowah 43, Moody 13

Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19

Fairhope 17, Mary Montgomery 0

Fairview 41, Hanceville 6

Faith Academy 34, Bayside Academy 21

Fayette County 21, Winfield 7

Fayetteville 20, Victory Chr. 6

Flomaton 34, Northview, Fla. 26

Florence 33, Buckhorn 20

Fort Payne 42, Scottsboro 7

Fruitdale 35, Elberta 31

Fyffe 28, Geraldine 0

G.W. Long 28, Dale County 16

Gardendale 21, Athens 14

Gaylesville 46, Asbury 6

Glenwood 35, Lakeside School 0

Good Hope 41, Priceville 26

Gordo 21, Aliceville 20, OT

Goshen 21, Ariton 7

Guntersville 28, Boaz 19

Haleyville 33, Central-Florence 16

Hamilton 19, Cordova 14

Hartselle 49, Brooks 29

Hatton 20, West Morgan 9

Hayden 17, Oneonta 14

Headland 36, Highland Home 34

Hewitt-Trussville 47, West Forsyth, Ga. 19

Hillcrest 32, Tuscaloosa County 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Montgomery Academy 16

Holt 31, Autaugaville 0

Holtville 41, Central Coosa 0

Hoover 37, Cocoa, Fla. 23

Houston Academy 28, McKenzie 21

Hubbard 40, Shoals Christian 6

Hubbertville 14, Waterloo 7

Huffman 34, Parker 26

Huntsville 30, Mae Jemison 15

Ider 17, Holly Pond 2

Isabella 49, Billingsley 7

J.U. Blacksher 55, Prattville Christian Academy 14

Jemison 22, Greensboro 8

John Carroll Catholic 34, Leeds 33, 2OT

Keith 28, Vincent 19

Lanett 17, LaFayette 0

Lauderdale County 40, Randolph School 15

Lee-Scott Academy 42, Fort Dale Academy 24

Lexington 3, Rogers 0

Linden 56, Sumter Central High School 0

Locust Fork 39, Cleveland 37

Luverne 41, Georgiana 6

Lynn 26, Phillips-Bear Creek 14

Macon-East 42, Hooper Academy 19

Madison Academy 17, Lawrence County 7

Madison County 46, Westminster Christian Academy 23

Marbury 35, Elmore County 18

Marion County 26, Hackleburg 6

Mars Hill Bible 48, Sheffield 6

McAdory 58, Dallas County 0

Midfield 22, Tarrant 0

Monroe Academy 35, South Choctaw Academy 6

Monroe County 20, J.F. Shields 14

Mortimer Jordan 20, Cullman 17

Munford 28, Talladega 15

Muscle Shoals 46, Bob Jones 19

New Hope 27, Section 0

North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, Ga. 26

Northside 40, Brookwood 0

Oakman 32, Curry 13

Ohatchee 55, White Plains 18

Opelika 21, Auburn 13

Oxford 42, Gadsden 7

Paul Bryant 20, Minor 7

Pell City 27, Calera 21

Piedmont 28, Addison 16

Pike County 38, Alabama Christian Academy 13

Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7

Pinson Valley 27, Ramsay 7

Pisgah 47, Woodville 21

Plainview 36, North Jackson 35, OT

Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 6

Pleasant Valley 61, West End 42

Prattville 42, Stanhope Elmore 0

Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0

R.C. Hatch 30, Francis Marion 14

Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0

Randolph County 28, Notasulga 7

Red Bay 30, Phil Campbell 20

Russellville 27, Deshler 21, OT

Saks 34, Cleburne County 21

Samson 14, Kinston 10

Sand Rock 19, Gaston 6

Saraland 42, B.C. Rain 6

Satsuma 40, W.S. Neal 21

Selma 22, Southside-Selma 6

Shades Valley 38, Jackson Olin 12

Sidney Lanier 29, Lee-Montgomery 17

Sipsey Valley 20, Hale County 15

Slocomb 48, Cottonwood 14

Smiths Station 16, Valley 6

Southeastern 49, Brindlee Mountain 0

Southern Academy 28, Patrician Academy 7

Southern Choctaw 37, Marengo 12

Sparkman 48, Hazel Green 14

Springville 10, Ashville 7

St. James 42, Straughn 19

St. John Paul II Catholic 37, East Lawrence 13

St. Paul's 27, Park Crossing 26

Sulligent 23, Lamar County 20

Susan Moore 20, J.B. Pennington 0

Sweet Water 33, Thomasville 28

Sylacauga 34, Chilton County 33

Sylvania 21, Sardis 12

T.R. Miller 45, Choctaw County 0

Tallassee 21, Handley 7

Theodore 32, Baker 18

Thompson 42, Foley 13

Thorsby 44, Verbena 16

Valley Head 45, Alabama School for the Deaf 8

Vestavia Hills 49, Homewood 7

Vinemont 32, Falkville 21

Wadley 40, Woodland 13

Walter Wellborn 61, Lincoln 34

Westbrook Christian 47, Ragland 16

Westlake, Ga. 30, Jeff Davis 14

Wilcox Academy 21, Clarke Prep 6

Williamson 10, LeFlore 0

Winston County 38, Meek 18

Winterboro 24, B.B. Comer 18, 2OT

Zion Chapel 20, Red Level 13

