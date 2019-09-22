Abbeville 56, Houston County 7
Addison 26, Sheffield 6
Alabama Christian Academy 49, Dale County 20
Alexandria 54, Crossville 0
Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19
American Christian Academy 84, Montevallo 30
Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0
Ariton 55, Daleville 40
Ashford 30, B.T. Washington 20
Athens 51, Hazel Green 0
Austin 49, Grissom 7
Autauga Academy 69, Springwood School 15
Baker 31, Foley 0
Bayside Academy 30, T.R. Miller 29
Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8
Berry 36, Meek 30
Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0
Bibb County 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Blount 25, Baldwin County 7
Boaz 38, Pisgah 8
Bob Jones 24, Gadsden 20
Brantley 61, Georgiana 28
Briarwood Christian 16, Wenonah 7
Brooks 43, Rogers 7
Carver-Birmingham 30, Jackson Olin 29
Catholic-Montgomery 26, Trinity Presbyterian 13
Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7
Center Point 54, St. Clair County 13
Central - Clay County 34, Moody 0
Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37
Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28
Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7
Chelsea 64, Pelham 38
Cherokee County 38, White Plains 6
Chilton County 25, Jemison 13
Choctaw County 20, R.C. Hatch 12
Clarke Prep 39, South Choctaw Academy 34
Colbert County 37, Hatton 6
Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14
Collinsville 60, Ider 6
Cottage Hill 34, Chickasaw 27
Crenshaw Christian Academy 46, Sparta Academy 0
Cullman 31, Albertville 7
Dallas County 30, Sipsey Valley 14
Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsville 12
Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16
Deshler 42, Wilson 6
Dothan 43, Russell County 27
Elba 61, Florala 34
Ellwood Christian Academy 22, Francis Marion 20
Escambia Academy 38, Jay, Fla. 20
Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32
Eufaula 57, Early County, Ga. 49
Excel 27, Elberta 20
Fairhope 14, Davidson 3
Faith Academy 23, Citronelle 0
Falkville 21, Hubbard 0
Fayette County 48, Curry 23
Fruitdale 26, J.F. Shields 16
Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8
Fyffe 47, Asbury 6
G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0
Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35
Geneva 56, Opp 43
Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32
Geraldine 49, New Hope 7
Glenwood 49, Morgan Academy 20
Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25
Gordo 40, Hale County 0
Goshen 42, New Brockton 16
Greene County 28, Holt 26
Guntersville 45, Arab 42
Hackleburg 46, Shoals Christian 13
Hamilton 14, Corner 7
Handley 43, Childersburg 6
Highland Home 42, Samson 7
Hillcrest 14, Northridge 7
Hillcrest-Evergreen 32, Andalusia 28
Holtville 35, Elmore County 14
Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7
Horseshoe Bend 36, Central Coosa 6
Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6
Isabella 34, Linden 18
J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20
Jackson 18, Vigor 0
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 26
James Clemens 51, Florence 20
Jasper 58, Hayden 0
Kinston 54, Red Level 12
Lanett 28, Notasulga 13
Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3
Lawrence County 37, Dora 14
Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10
Lincoln 31, Talladega 13
Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16
Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7
Lowndes Academy 42, Hooper Academy 19
Luverne 53, Central-Hayneville 0
Lynn 19, Brilliant 12
Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14
Madison County 27, Brewer 21
Maplesville 56, Keith 6
Marbury 43, Shelby County 34
Marengo 40, Saint Luke's Episcopal 20
Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18
McAdory 44, Selma 6
McGill-Toolen 35, Mary Montgomery 7
Millry 62, McIntosh 6
Mobile Christian 42, Thomasville 9
Montgomery Academy 47, Prattville Christian Academy 0
Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35, OT
Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7
Munford 45, Springville 6
Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0
North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7
Northside 48, Cordova 28
Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7
Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Christian 21
Oneonta 34, Ashville 8
Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33
Phil Campbell 42, Vina 0
Pickens County 47, Marion County 14
Piedmont 53, Weaver 0
Pike County 33, Wicksburg 6
Pike Road 38, Bullock County 3
Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25
Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6
Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 12
Prattville 28, Enterprise 14
Priceville 31, Fairview 21
Providence Christian 35, Slocomb 21
Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18
Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0
Randolph County 43, B.B. Comer 14
Randolph School 35, Danville 7
Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14
Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0
Russellville 51, West Point 6
Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7
Sardis 67, Douglas 0
Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7
Sidney Lanier 30, Park Crossing 28
South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22
Southeastern 42, Sumiton Christian 6
Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34
Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28
Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0
Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21
Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12
St. James 46, Dadeville 18
St. John Paul II Catholic 49, North Jackson 48
St. Paul's 51, Gulf Shores 13
Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 6
Straughn 21, Houston Academy 14
Sulligent 18, Winston County 6
Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylvania 27, Plainview 0
Tanner 39, Tharptown 3
Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3
Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa County 18
Thorsby 28, Vincent 20
UMS-Wright 24, Clarke County 0
Valley 42, Carroll-Ozark 13
Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16
Victory Chr. 21, Ragland 19
Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12
W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 7
Wadley 34, Verbena 0
Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0
Waterloo 47, Phillips-Bear Creek 12
West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28
West Morgan 35, DAR 27
Westminster Christian Academy 59, Clements 34
Williamson 48, Monroe County 0
Winterboro 42, Talladega County Central 6
Woodland 34, Gaston 0
Woodville 34, Appalachian 21
Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.