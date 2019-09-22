Abbeville 56, Houston County 7

Addison 26, Sheffield 6

Alabama Christian Academy 49, Dale County 20

Alexandria 54, Crossville 0

Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19

American Christian Academy 84, Montevallo 30

Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0

Ariton 55, Daleville 40

Ashford 30, B.T. Washington 20

Athens 51, Hazel Green 0

Austin 49, Grissom 7

Autauga Academy 69, Springwood School 15

Baker 31, Foley 0

Bayside Academy 30, T.R. Miller 29

Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8

Berry 36, Meek 30

Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0

Bibb County 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Blount 25, Baldwin County 7

Boaz 38, Pisgah 8

Bob Jones 24, Gadsden 20

Brantley 61, Georgiana 28

Briarwood Christian 16, Wenonah 7

Brooks 43, Rogers 7

Carver-Birmingham 30, Jackson Olin 29

Catholic-Montgomery 26, Trinity Presbyterian 13

Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7

Center Point 54, St. Clair County 13

Central - Clay County 34, Moody 0

Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37

Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28

Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7

Chelsea 64, Pelham 38

Cherokee County 38, White Plains 6

Chilton County 25, Jemison 13

Choctaw County 20, R.C. Hatch 12

Clarke Prep 39, South Choctaw Academy 34

Colbert County 37, Hatton 6

Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14

Collinsville 60, Ider 6

Cottage Hill 34, Chickasaw 27

Crenshaw Christian Academy 46, Sparta Academy 0

Cullman 31, Albertville 7

Dallas County 30, Sipsey Valley 14

Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsville 12

Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16

Deshler 42, Wilson 6

Dothan 43, Russell County 27

Elba 61, Florala 34

Ellwood Christian Academy 22, Francis Marion 20

Escambia Academy 38, Jay, Fla. 20

Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32

Eufaula 57, Early County, Ga. 49

Excel 27, Elberta 20

Fairhope 14, Davidson 3

Faith Academy 23, Citronelle 0

Falkville 21, Hubbard 0

Fayette County 48, Curry 23

Fruitdale 26, J.F. Shields 16

Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8

Fyffe 47, Asbury 6

G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0

Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35

Geneva 56, Opp 43

Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32

Geraldine 49, New Hope 7

Glenwood 49, Morgan Academy 20

Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25

Gordo 40, Hale County 0

Goshen 42, New Brockton 16

Greene County 28, Holt 26

Guntersville 45, Arab 42

Hackleburg 46, Shoals Christian 13

Hamilton 14, Corner 7

Handley 43, Childersburg 6

Highland Home 42, Samson 7

Hillcrest 14, Northridge 7

Hillcrest-Evergreen 32, Andalusia 28

Holtville 35, Elmore County 14

Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7

Horseshoe Bend 36, Central Coosa 6

Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6

Isabella 34, Linden 18

J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20

Jackson 18, Vigor 0

Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 26

James Clemens 51, Florence 20

Jasper 58, Hayden 0

Kinston 54, Red Level 12

Lanett 28, Notasulga 13

Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3

Lawrence County 37, Dora 14

Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10

Lincoln 31, Talladega 13

Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16

Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7

Lowndes Academy 42, Hooper Academy 19

Luverne 53, Central-Hayneville 0

Lynn 19, Brilliant 12

Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14

Madison County 27, Brewer 21

Maplesville 56, Keith 6

Marbury 43, Shelby County 34

Marengo 40, Saint Luke's Episcopal 20

Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18

McAdory 44, Selma 6

McGill-Toolen 35, Mary Montgomery 7

Millry 62, McIntosh 6

Mobile Christian 42, Thomasville 9

Montgomery Academy 47, Prattville Christian Academy 0

Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35, OT

Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7

Munford 45, Springville 6

Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0

North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7

Northside 48, Cordova 28

Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7

Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Christian 21

Oneonta 34, Ashville 8

Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33

Phil Campbell 42, Vina 0

Pickens County 47, Marion County 14

Piedmont 53, Weaver 0

Pike County 33, Wicksburg 6

Pike Road 38, Bullock County 3

Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25

Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6

Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 12

Prattville 28, Enterprise 14

Priceville 31, Fairview 21

Providence Christian 35, Slocomb 21

Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18

Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0

Randolph County 43, B.B. Comer 14

Randolph School 35, Danville 7

Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14

Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0

Russellville 51, West Point 6

Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7

Sardis 67, Douglas 0

Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8

Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7

Sidney Lanier 30, Park Crossing 28

South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22

Southeastern 42, Sumiton Christian 6

Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34

Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28

Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0

Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21

Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12

St. James 46, Dadeville 18

St. John Paul II Catholic 49, North Jackson 48

St. Paul's 51, Gulf Shores 13

Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 6

Straughn 21, Houston Academy 14

Sulligent 18, Winston County 6

Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0

Sylvania 27, Plainview 0

Tanner 39, Tharptown 3

Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3

Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa County 18

Thorsby 28, Vincent 20

UMS-Wright 24, Clarke County 0

Valley 42, Carroll-Ozark 13

Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16

Victory Chr. 21, Ragland 19

Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12

W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 7

Wadley 34, Verbena 0

Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0

Waterloo 47, Phillips-Bear Creek 12

West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28

West Morgan 35, DAR 27

Westminster Christian Academy 59, Clements 34

Williamson 48, Monroe County 0

Winterboro 42, Talladega County Central 6

Woodland 34, Gaston 0

Woodville 34, Appalachian 21

Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 0

