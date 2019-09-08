Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 7
Addison 36, Winston County 14
Aliceville 29, Tarrant 0
Anniston 27, Cherokee County 7
Appalachian 44, Talladega County Central 6
Ariton 54, Geneva County 49
Athens 28, Hartselle 19
Auburn 44, Enterprise 0
Austin 30, Florence 25
Baker 43, Davidson 19
Berry 28, Hubbertville 6
Bibb County 13, Demopolis 12
Billingsley 35, Loachapoka 18
Blount 48, B.C. Rain 14
Boaz 72, Douglas 0
Brantley 55, Kinston 13
Brewer 29, Arab 21
Brooks 35, Central-Florence 28
Buckhorn 36, Hazel Green 35
Carbon Hill 35, Greene County 29
Carver-Montgomery 22, Russell County 14
Catholic-Montgomery 48, Dale County 0
Cedar Bluff 49, Asbury 6
Center Point 28, Mortimer Jordan 21
Central - Clay County 34, Munford 12
Central-Phenix City 44, Smiths Station 0
Central-Tuscaloosa 41, Jemison 17
Charles Henderson 6, Rehobeth 0
Chelsea 32, Carver-Birmingham 10
Chickasaw 46, Choctaw County 6
Chilton County 40, Shelby County 33
Citronelle 7, Greene County, Miss. 0
Clay-Chalkville 19, Park Crossing 14
Cleveland 65, West End 44
Colbert County 37, Tanner 7
Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian Academy 20
Cold Springs 34, Southeastern 33
Collinsville 54, North Sand Mountain 28
Cottage Hill 51, J.U. Blacksher 7
Cullman 41, Decatur 17
Daleville 44, Houston County 13
Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14
Deshler 55, Elkmont 0
Donoho 25, Ragland 0
Dothan 49, Eufaula 38
Elba 54, Pleasant Home 0
Escambia County 46, Monroe County 0
Etowah 49, Crossville 7
Evangel Christian 82, Ezell-Harding, Tenn. 55
Fairfield 48, John Carroll Catholic 14
Fairview 62, DAR 41
Faith Academy 24, LeFlore 6
Falkville 32, Woodville 6
Flomaton 40, Jay, Fla. 0
Florala 30, Georgiana 20
Fort Payne 20, Albertville 13
Freeport, Fla. 43, Pike Liberal Arts 28
Fruitdale 30, McIntosh 6
Fyffe 49, Section 0
G.W. Long 59, Barbour County 14
Gardendale 30, Huffman 7
Geraldine 48, Plainview 6
Glenwood 41, Deerfield-Windsor, Ga. 7
Good Hope 27, Cordova 14
Gordo 34, Winfield 14
Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0
Greensboro 50, Sumter Central High School 18
Greenville 33, Tallassee 7
Guntersville 49, Madison County 42
Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0
Hamilton 24, West Point 12
Hanceville 28, J.B. Pennington 0
Handley 34, Holtville 10
Headland 38, B.T. Washington 12
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Oak Mountain 33
Highland Home 55, Central-Hayneville 18
Hillcrest-Evergreen 47, W.S. Neal 0
Homewood 42, Pelham 21
Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20
Hueytown 39, Hillcrest 17
Huntsville 43, Grissom 14
Isabella 54, Francis Marion 0
Jackson 61, Satsuma 34
Jackson Academy 51, Meadowview Christian 0
Jacksonville 54, Ashville 17
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17
Jasper 66, Dora 0
LaFayette 45, Vincent 6
Lamar County 35, Hale County 0
Lanett 14, Wadley 13
Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20
Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14
Leeds 33, Elmore County 27
Leroy 48, R.C. Hatch 22
Lighthouse Christian, Fla. 33, Valiant Cross 6
Linden 40, Keith 8
Lowndes Academy 31, Springwood School 17
Luverne 33, New Brockton 28
Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20
Maplesville 68, A.L. Johnson 0
Marengo 50, J.F. Shields 34
Marion County 20, Lynn 18
Mars Hill Bible 61, Hackleburg 42
Mary Montgomery 34, Alma Bryant 7
McAdory 28, Northridge 7
McKenzie 32, Red Level 22
Midfield 44, Holly Pond 28
Millry 47, Elberta 7
Mobile Christian 49, Bayside Academy 21
Montevallo 48, Dallas County 20
Montgomery Academy 46, Beulah 18
Moody 21, St. Clair County 7
Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa County 21
Murphy 26, Fairhope 24
Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0
Northside 48, Fayette County 21
Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0
Oakman 48, Holt 13
Ohatchee 47, Woodland 6
Oneonta 21, Cleburne County 13
Opelika 23, Selma 0
Opp 35, Straughn 12
Oxford 41, Pell City 7
Paul Bryant 70, Brookwood 12
Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7
Pickens County 53, Brilliant 18
Piedmont 28, Pleasant Valley 0
Pike County 50, Houston Academy 0
Pike Road 48, Prattville Christian Academy 10
Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 7
Pisgah 51, Brindlee Mountain 8
Pleasant Grove 26, Briarwood Christian 14
Priceville 43, St. John Paul II Catholic 29
Providence Christian 41, Geneva 16
Ramsay 32, Parker 7
Ranburne 54, Gaston 0
Randolph County 27, Glencoe 0
Randolph School 32, West Morgan 25
Red Bay 20, Hatton 0
Reeltown 63, Fayetteville 14
Robertsdale 28, Gulf Shores 27
Russellville 41, Corner 7
Saks 50, B.B. Comer 36
Samson 50, Calhoun 0
Sand Rock 20, Ider 14, OT
Saraland 49, Daphne 13
Sardis 33, Southside-Gadsden 31
Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27
Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24
South Lamar 62, Meek 0
Southern Choctaw 28, Washington County 13
Southside-Selma 22, Dadeville 21
Sparkman 51, Gadsden 27
Spring Garden 41, Winterboro 21
St. James 44, Bullock County 21
St. Paul's 28, Baldwin County 21
Stanhope Elmore 12, Benjamin Russell 7
Sulligent 38, Sumiton Christian 28
Susan Moore 21, Sylvania 7
Sweet Water 51, Saint Luke's Episcopal 6
Sylacauga 42, Springville 21
T.R. Miller 12, Excel 7
Talladega 28, Childersburg 8
Theodore 34, Foley 0
Thomasville 47, St. Michael Catholic 32
Thompson 48, Hoover 30
Thorsby 38, Horseshoe Bend 0
Trinity Presbyterian 24, Alabama Christian Academy 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 20, Escambia Academy 19
UMS-Wright 21, Andalusia 7
Valley 27, Beauregard 0
Verbena 22, Ellwood Christian Academy 8
Vernon, Fla. 44, Autauga Academy 42
Vestavia Hills 45, Spain Park 7
Victory Chr. 20, Gaylesville 12
Vigor 41, Wilcox Central 6
Vina 8, Phillips-Bear Creek 7
Walter Wellborn 49, Weaver 6
Waterloo 57, Shoals Christian 6
West Blocton 34, Sipsey Valley 13
Westbrook Christian 35, Vinemont 0
Wetumpka 35, Calera 7
Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7
Williamson 6, Clarke County 0
Wilson 20, Rogers 15
