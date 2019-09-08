Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 7

Addison 36, Winston County 14

Aliceville 29, Tarrant 0

Anniston 27, Cherokee County 7

Appalachian 44, Talladega County Central 6

Ariton 54, Geneva County 49

Athens 28, Hartselle 19

Auburn 44, Enterprise 0

Austin 30, Florence 25

Baker 43, Davidson 19

Berry 28, Hubbertville 6

Bibb County 13, Demopolis 12

Billingsley 35, Loachapoka 18

Blount 48, B.C. Rain 14

Boaz 72, Douglas 0

Brantley 55, Kinston 13

Brewer 29, Arab 21

Brooks 35, Central-Florence 28

Buckhorn 36, Hazel Green 35

Carbon Hill 35, Greene County 29

Carver-Montgomery 22, Russell County 14

Catholic-Montgomery 48, Dale County 0

Cedar Bluff 49, Asbury 6

Center Point 28, Mortimer Jordan 21

Central - Clay County 34, Munford 12

Central-Phenix City 44, Smiths Station 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 41, Jemison 17

Charles Henderson 6, Rehobeth 0

Chelsea 32, Carver-Birmingham 10

Chickasaw 46, Choctaw County 6

Chilton County 40, Shelby County 33

Citronelle 7, Greene County, Miss. 0

Clay-Chalkville 19, Park Crossing 14

Cleveland 65, West End 44

Colbert County 37, Tanner 7

Colbert Heights 27, Westminster Christian Academy 20

Cold Springs 34, Southeastern 33

Collinsville 54, North Sand Mountain 28

Cottage Hill 51, J.U. Blacksher 7

Cullman 41, Decatur 17

Daleville 44, Houston County 13

Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14

Deshler 55, Elkmont 0

Donoho 25, Ragland 0

Dothan 49, Eufaula 38

Elba 54, Pleasant Home 0

Escambia County 46, Monroe County 0

Etowah 49, Crossville 7

Evangel Christian 82, Ezell-Harding, Tenn. 55

Fairfield 48, John Carroll Catholic 14

Fairview 62, DAR 41

Faith Academy 24, LeFlore 6

Falkville 32, Woodville 6

Flomaton 40, Jay, Fla. 0

Florala 30, Georgiana 20

Fort Payne 20, Albertville 13

Freeport, Fla. 43, Pike Liberal Arts 28

Fruitdale 30, McIntosh 6

Fyffe 49, Section 0

G.W. Long 59, Barbour County 14

Gardendale 30, Huffman 7

Geraldine 48, Plainview 6

Glenwood 41, Deerfield-Windsor, Ga. 7

Good Hope 27, Cordova 14

Gordo 34, Winfield 14

Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0

Greensboro 50, Sumter Central High School 18

Greenville 33, Tallassee 7

Guntersville 49, Madison County 42

Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0

Hamilton 24, West Point 12

Hanceville 28, J.B. Pennington 0

Handley 34, Holtville 10

Headland 38, B.T. Washington 12

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Oak Mountain 33

Highland Home 55, Central-Hayneville 18

Hillcrest-Evergreen 47, W.S. Neal 0

Homewood 42, Pelham 21

Hubbard 29, Coosa Christian 20

Hueytown 39, Hillcrest 17

Huntsville 43, Grissom 14

Isabella 54, Francis Marion 0

Jackson 61, Satsuma 34

Jackson Academy 51, Meadowview Christian 0

Jacksonville 54, Ashville 17

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17

Jasper 66, Dora 0

LaFayette 45, Vincent 6

Lamar County 35, Hale County 0

Lanett 14, Wadley 13

Lauderdale County 32, East Lawrence 20

Lawrence County 27, Hayden 14

Leeds 33, Elmore County 27

Leroy 48, R.C. Hatch 22

Lighthouse Christian, Fla. 33, Valiant Cross 6

Linden 40, Keith 8

Lowndes Academy 31, Springwood School 17

Luverne 33, New Brockton 28

Madison Academy 42, East Limestone 20

Maplesville 68, A.L. Johnson 0

Marengo 50, J.F. Shields 34

Marion County 20, Lynn 18

Mars Hill Bible 61, Hackleburg 42

Mary Montgomery 34, Alma Bryant 7

McAdory 28, Northridge 7

McKenzie 32, Red Level 22

Midfield 44, Holly Pond 28

Millry 47, Elberta 7

Mobile Christian 49, Bayside Academy 21

Montevallo 48, Dallas County 20

Montgomery Academy 46, Beulah 18

Moody 21, St. Clair County 7

Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa County 21

Murphy 26, Fairhope 24

Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0

Northside 48, Fayette County 21

Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0

Oakman 48, Holt 13

Ohatchee 47, Woodland 6

Oneonta 21, Cleburne County 13

Opelika 23, Selma 0

Opp 35, Straughn 12

Oxford 41, Pell City 7

Paul Bryant 70, Brookwood 12

Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7

Pickens County 53, Brilliant 18

Piedmont 28, Pleasant Valley 0

Pike County 50, Houston Academy 0

Pike Road 48, Prattville Christian Academy 10

Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 7

Pisgah 51, Brindlee Mountain 8

Pleasant Grove 26, Briarwood Christian 14

Priceville 43, St. John Paul II Catholic 29

Providence Christian 41, Geneva 16

Ramsay 32, Parker 7

Ranburne 54, Gaston 0

Randolph County 27, Glencoe 0

Randolph School 32, West Morgan 25

Red Bay 20, Hatton 0

Reeltown 63, Fayetteville 14

Robertsdale 28, Gulf Shores 27

Russellville 41, Corner 7

Saks 50, B.B. Comer 36

Samson 50, Calhoun 0

Sand Rock 20, Ider 14, OT

Saraland 49, Daphne 13

Sardis 33, Southside-Gadsden 31

Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27

Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24

South Lamar 62, Meek 0

Southern Choctaw 28, Washington County 13

Southside-Selma 22, Dadeville 21

Sparkman 51, Gadsden 27

Spring Garden 41, Winterboro 21

St. James 44, Bullock County 21

St. Paul's 28, Baldwin County 21

Stanhope Elmore 12, Benjamin Russell 7

Sulligent 38, Sumiton Christian 28

Susan Moore 21, Sylvania 7

Sweet Water 51, Saint Luke's Episcopal 6

Sylacauga 42, Springville 21

T.R. Miller 12, Excel 7

Talladega 28, Childersburg 8

Theodore 34, Foley 0

Thomasville 47, St. Michael Catholic 32

Thompson 48, Hoover 30

Thorsby 38, Horseshoe Bend 0

Trinity Presbyterian 24, Alabama Christian Academy 12

Tuscaloosa Academy 20, Escambia Academy 19

UMS-Wright 21, Andalusia 7

Valley 27, Beauregard 0

Verbena 22, Ellwood Christian Academy 8

Vernon, Fla. 44, Autauga Academy 42

Vestavia Hills 45, Spain Park 7

Victory Chr. 20, Gaylesville 12

Vigor 41, Wilcox Central 6

Vina 8, Phillips-Bear Creek 7

Walter Wellborn 49, Weaver 6

Waterloo 57, Shoals Christian 6

West Blocton 34, Sipsey Valley 13

Westbrook Christian 35, Vinemont 0

Wetumpka 35, Calera 7

Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7

Williamson 6, Clarke County 0

Wilson 20, Rogers 15

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.