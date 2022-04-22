HARTSELLE — Hartselle began the Class 6A playoffs with a 30-0, 22-0 sweep of Huffman on Friday.
Five Hartselle pitchers combined to throw a pair of no-hitters, while Tigers hitters combined for 20 extra-base hits, including six home runs.
William Turner and Caleb Pittman worked two innings each in the opener, with each pitcher striking out all six batters faced. JT Blackwood closed out the game with a hitless fifth inning, striking out two.
Greyson Howard homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs. Jo Williamson had four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Coleman Mizell, Peyton Steele, Elliott Bray, Stran Sawyer and Cade Miles had two RBIs each.
Bray got the start in game two and pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts. Jack Smith went the final three innings, striking out seven while walking two, to collect the win. Bray did not meet the National Federation requirements for a starter to get a victory.
Mizell homered twice and drove in seven runs. Brodie Morrow came up a single short of the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Howard homered and Bray had three doubles and two RBIs.
Williamson and Miles drove in two runs.
Hartselle faces Mountain Brook in the second round. The Spartans swept Scottsboro 3-0, 4-2 on Friday.
---
Class 5A
• Leeds 12-17, Ardmore 2-0: Leeds scored nine runs in the first inning of the opener.
Caden Bailes and Thomas McNeese had one hit and one RBI each for Ardmore. Seth Frame, Mason Billions and Cole Calder had one hit each.
The Tigers had no answer for the Leeds offense in game two. The Green Wave will face Hayden, which swept Boaz, in the second round.
---
Class 4A
• Jacksonville 8-16, West Limestone 4-3: West Limestone’s season came to an end in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Cooper Phillips went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI but West Limestone couldn’t hold an early lead in a series-opening loss.
Trailing 2-0 after two innings, the Wildcats scored three times in the top of the third to take the lead. Jacksonville rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Logan Martin had two hits and one RBI for West Limestone and Owen Lauderdale had one hit and one RBI.
Lauderdale doubled and drove in two runs for West Limestone in game two.
---
Class 3A
• Elkmont 5-12, Winfield 2-1: Mykell Murrah struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings to lead Elkmont in the opener.
He used his bat in the finale, going 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, as Elkmont secured the sweep, advancing to face either Hokes Bluff or Holly Pond next week.
Murrah allowed one earned run on two hits and issued nine walks in game one. Chance Pepper pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the Red Devils, surrendering one unearned run on two hits with a strikeout.
Shane Boger led the Elkmont offense with two hits and one RBI. Murrah singled and drove in a run, while Ty Roberts and Curtis Hobbs added one RBI each. Pepper had two hits.
Ryan Boyd doubled, singled and drove in two runs in game two. Jack Thomas had a hit and two RBIs and Clay Looney had two hits and one RBI. Curtis Hobbs pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts.
---
Class 1A
• Lindsay Lane 31-17, Meek 0-1: Three Lindsay Lane pitchers combined to throw a three-hitter in the opener.
The Lions used a 10-run sixth inning to put the series away in the finale, advancing to Ragland.
Ray Anderson got the start in the opener and went three innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. AJ Davis pitched one hitless inning with a strikeout and two walks and Sam Jackson struck out the side in the fifth inning.
Mason Burns went 4-for-4 with a walk and five RBIs. Micah Perkins had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs and Sam Hogue hit a grand slam. Anderson, Davis, Jackson Carter, and Max Morrison all had one hit and two RBIs each.
Leading 7-1 in the finale, Lindsay Lane erupted for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to invoke the mercy rule and end the series.
Hogue had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Lions, while Perkins and Anderson added two hits and two RBIs each. Seth Mitchell singled twice and drove in two runs.
• Sumiton Christian 7-10, Athens Bible School 6-4: Sumiton Christian scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game and scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning of game two to bring Athens Bible’s season to an end.
The Trojans scored six runs in the third inning to take an early 6-2 lead in the opener before Sumiton rallied with two runs in the third, two more in the fifth and the game-winning run in the seventh.
Connor Abernathy doubled and drove in three runs for Athens Bible School. Patrick Johnson had one hit and one RBI and Drake Richter had one hit.
The Trojans looked poised to tie the series in the finale, scoring four times in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Sumiton Christian erased the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, however, and put the game away with six more in the eighth.
Johnson had two hits and two RBIs for Athens Bible in game two. Luke Murrell and Walker Brand had one hit and one RBI each.
---
Regular Season
• Austin 13-3, Florence 3-8: Caleb Beard homered, singled and drove in four runs for Austin in game one.
Logan Beasley had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Mac Etheredge had two hits and two RBIs. Easton Palmer doubled and drove in two runs.
Etheredge worked all five innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three.
Giovanni Johnson had a hit and two RBIs for the Black Bears in the second game. Cole Hutton and Cameron Bracken had two hits each.
