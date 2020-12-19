Jayden Stover scored 15 points to help Decatur give coach Justin Moore his 100th career victory with a 59-35 win over Westminster Christian on Friday.
Moore came to Decatur this season after previous coaching stops at Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, Saraland and Oak Mountain. He took over a program that won just three combined games the previous three seasons.
Whitley Chapman had 12 points for Decatur (4-5), while Indyia Swoopes added 10 points. Decatur plays Monday at Gardendale.
Brianna Tinsley had 15 points for Westminster Christian. Ashlyn Plott scored 11.
• Priceville girls 70, Mae Jemison 61: Abigail Garrison had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Priceville.
Jenna Walker had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3), while Zoey Benson added 12 points. Kylie Hendrix scored 10 points. Saniah Parker had 17 points for Mae Jemison.
Priceville will play Lee-Huntsville at noon today at James Clemens.
• Falkville girls 42, Vinemont 27: Makenzie Veal scored 10 points in Falkville's first game Friday. Sydnee Fitzgerald and Ellie Cate Hill each had nine points for the Blue Devils. Morgan Flanagan had 12 points for Vinemont.
• Falkville girls 41, St. Bernard 29: Hill led Falkville (10-3) with eight points in the second game of the day. Veal had seven points, while Abbey Grace Tomlin, Elli Lorance and Madison Stewart added four points each. Emma Powell led St. Bernard with six points.
• Hartselle boys 62, Grissom 61: Luke Ward knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Hartselle (11-1).
Ward finished with 10 points. Brody Peebles scored 30 points for the Tigers, while Kiah Key added seven. R.J. Johnson had 26 points to lead Grissom. James Sheffield and Noah Edmonds had 12 each.
• Westminster Christian boys 50, Priceville 32: Cole Lindeman had 11 points to lead Priceville, while Elijah Hopkins added seven points. Chase McCarty had 22 points for Westminster. Priceville hosts Randolph on Monday.
• West Limestone boys 43, Decatur Heritage 40 (OT): River Helms had a game-high 19 points for West Limestone, which outscored Decatur Heritage 6-3 in overtime. Bryant Pitts had 13 points and five rebounds for Decatur Heritage (3-4). Clay Smith scored 13 points. Decatur Heritage opens area play on Monday against Athens Bible School.
• Elkmont boys 73, Lindsay Lane 52: On Thursday, Elkmont's Hunter Broadway had 14 points, Layton Smith 13, Colby Murphy 12 and Will Bearden 11.
• St. John Paul II boys 61, Priceville 57: On Thursday, Lindeman had 16 points, Thomas 15 and Dylan Fry 11 for Priceville. Josh Price had a game-high 17 points for St. John Paul II. Thomas Howald scored 12.
• Addison boys 68, Falkville 63: On Thursday, Wyatt Tomlin scored 18 points, Camden Reid 15, Avery Miller 11 and Jordan Greenfield 10 for Falkville.
