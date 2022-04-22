HOOVER — Kenley Hilleary pitched three hitless innings, recording all nine outs via strikeout, as Class 7A No. 3 Austin opened the Hoover Classic at the Hoover Met with an 8-0 win over Prattville.
Austin, Athens, Hatton, Ardmore and Hartselle are representing the Decatur area in the tournament, with games continuing through Saturday.
Sydra Pendleton worked the final two innings for the Black Bears, allowing a pair of hits while striking out one. Pendleton, Claire Wright and Kaidence Swoopes had two RBIs each for Austin, and Lexey Carver homered.
• Orange Beach 10, Austin 0: Kaylee Grace Favors homered and pitched a two-hitter as the top-ranked team in Class 2A rolled past Austin. Favors finished with two hits and two RBIs for Orange Beach. Katie Davis and Kyra Taylor had one hit each for Austin.
• Hartselle 14, Oak Mountain 3: Kaelyn Jones had a hit and three RBIs to lead Hartselle. Brantley Drake had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Katie Gillott added a hit and two RBIs. Brityan Godfrey had two hits and one RBI. Larissa went 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Blayne Godfrey worked 4⅓ innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts.
• Hartselle 12, Alabama Christian 2: Preuitt drove in three runs in Hartselle's final game Friday. Drake tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, while Jones and Ryley Cate Wolf added two hits and one RBI each. Zoey Crawford threw a five-inning four-hitter with a pair of strikeouts.
• Athens 6, Cherokee County 0: Emily Simon threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Golden Eagles. Simon also drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Haley Waggoner and Abbi Dempsey had one RBI each.
• Athens 6, Spain Park 4: Katie Simon pitched five innings to pick up the win while going 2-for-2 at the plate with four RBIs. Emily Simon and Molly Gilbert had one RBI each for Athens and Anna Carder had a triple.
• Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7, Hatton 3: Kailyn Quails, Katie Dawson and Maddie Heflin knocked in runs for the Hornets.
• Hatton 5, John Carroll Catholic 5: Chloe Gargis drove in a pair of runs for Hatton. Heflin and Dawson had one RBI each. Brianna Oliver pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
• Mortimer Jordan 1, Ardmore 0: Mortimer Jordan’s Hanley Nicholson pitched a no-hitter, allowing just one walk while striking out three. Ella Singletary pitched five innings for Ardmore, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts.
• Sparkman 1, Ardmore 0: Bo Riley had two hits for Ardmore. Singletary, AG King and Sydney Sanders had one hit each for the Tigers. Eden Parker pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts for Sparkman.
---
Muscle Shoals tournament
• Lawrence County 6, Florence 2: Josie Jones and Lily Reed had one hit and two RBIs each for Lawrence County. Bentlee Cross doubled and drove in a run for the Red Devils. McKenzie Hyche pitched a four-inning five-hitter with two strikeouts. Kaitlyn Salter had two RBIs for Florence.
• Lawrence County 9, James Clemens 1: Trinity Britnell pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking one. AB McKay had one hit and two RBIs for Lawrence County, while Jones and Anna Clare Hutto added one hit and one RBI each. Addison Plaxco went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
• Haleyville 8, East Lawrence 0: Emma Coan, Kensley Bowling and Makayla Austin singled to account for East Lawrence’s only hits. Karley Dozier pitched all five innings for Haleyville, striking out four while walking one. Evelyn Carroll and Reagan Swims had two RBIs each.
• Danville 3, Russellville 3: Aubrey Reed, Isabella Guest and Desirae had RBIs for the Hawks and McKinley McCaghren pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
• Brooks 10, Danville 0: Audrey Marshall singled for Danville’s only hit. Karley Moreland had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for Brooks.
---
Albertville tournament
• Brewer 11, Albertville 0: Bronwyn Borden and Brie Voss combined on a four-hitter for the Patriots.
Borden allowed one hit over two innings with six strikeouts. Voss pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits while striking out one.
Keylyn Stapler went 2-for-3 with six RBIs to lead Brewer’s offense. Voss had three hits and one RBI and Maggie Matkin hit a solo homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.