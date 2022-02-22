HANCEVILLE — Elkmont girls coach Sam Wallace had high praise for the Red Devils on Monday, despite a season-ending loss in the Class 3A Northwest Regional finals.
“I’m not an Elkmont historian, so I’m not going to say we’re the best team in school history," Wallace said after a 59-31 loss to Susan Moore.
"But we’re definitely the most-accomplished team in Elkmont history.”
Two years after the Red Devils won just three games, the Red Devils put together a 23-win season and reached the regional finals for the second time in school history.
“Susan Moore is a good team, but so are we. You don’t get to win 23 games without being really good,” Wallace said. “County finals, 23 wins, Elite Eight. What this team did was special.”
Susan Moore (29-4) showed its talent and experience, earning a trip to the state semifinals for the second season in a row.
The Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers and pulled away in the second half. They outscored Elkmont 25-1 in the third quarter, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 32-point lead.
“They started out in a man press in the first half and switched to 2-2-1 in the second,” Wallace said. “Ultimately I'm the head coach so the buck stops with me. I didn’t have us prepared to go against the press.”
Morgan Morris scored 11 points to lead Elkmont (23-12), which last made the regional finals in 2008. Lacey Floyd led Susan Moore with 20.
Elkmont will graduate three seniors — Morris, Paige Robinson and Meredith Christ. Those three helped turn a team that won just three games two years ago, into a team that won 44 the past two seasons.
“It really just shows how much dedication and work we've put in as a team and how much we’ve pushed through,” Morris said. “We won three games my sophomore and we really just had to grow through the tough times.”
Morris believes that they have laid a foundation for Elkmont to continue to build and grow as a program.
“Whenever a senior would correct a younger player, they know it’s out of love because we’ve been through things they haven’t,” Morris said. “I think they’ll definitely continue to grow and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.