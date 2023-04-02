MOULTON — On a team full of budding young stars, Lawrence County's Parker Frost showed Saturday night why he's one of the team's best.
Facing off against East Lawrence in the championship of the Lawrence County tournament, Frost turned in a star performance. The sophomore finished the night with two doubles and four RBIs, while also throwing a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits.
His performance helped lead the Red Devils to a dominating 10-0 win over East Lawrence.
"I was just focusing on throwing first-pitch strikes and trying to hit the ball to right-center," Frost said. "I've struggled some this year where anytime I get a good hit it feels like it goes straight to someone. But these last few games it's started to open up, and today felt really good."
"He makes us go,'' Lawrence County head coach Carson Jones said of Frost. "If he has a good game, our whole team has a good game."
Jones is in his second year as coach of the Red Devils, and Saturday he brought home his first county title, something he didn't take for granted.
"It's exciting," Jones said. "After struggling last year and early this year, it feels like things are starting to come together."
"They (East Lawrence) got us in this game last year, so it was nice to return the favor," Jones added.
Lawrence County took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Frost drove in a run with a double and the Red Devils scored on a bases loaded walk.
The score stayed that way until the fourth inning when, with the bases loaded, Frost doubled again to score three runs.
Cooper Wilkerson added a two-run home run in the same inning to make it 7-0.
The Red Devils would add three more runs an inning later on RBIs from Sutton Phillips, Tripp Engle and Kaiden Wear to finish the game in five innings.
This season has been a struggle for Lawrence County, which came into the tournament 3-18. However, the Red Devils boast a roster of mostly sophomores and hardly any seniors. They've also played a tough schedule, featuring powerhouse teams like Russellville, Cullman, Florence and Phil Campbell.
While they've struggled to finish games, the Red Devils have been competitive against the top competition.
Jones believes Saturday's championship win shows what the team will be capable of down the road.
"The last three games have been really good for us and this program," Jones said. "I think we have a lot of potential going into the rest of this season and next year. We have a really bright future."
"We knew we were good. Now it's just about putting it all together," Frost added.
