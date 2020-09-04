HUNTSVILLE — East Limestone jumped out to a big lead early and coasted past Lee 50-28 in the teams' Class 5A Region 8 opener on Thursday.
Jordan Gardner finished with two touchdown runs. Kollin Swart had a rushing and receiving score. Dillon Parris threw for a touchdown and added another score on the ground.
Jamison Drake and Alex Mason each ran for a touchdown. Kicker Syrus James kicked a 35-yard field goal and recovered his own onside kick attempt. Jedediah Sutherland had an interception.
"I was pleased with the first half," East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. "I thought we executed well. I thought we did a good job. The second half? No sir. That ain't us. We gave up way too many points, played tired, played sluggish on defense."
East Limestone led 36-6 at halftime but was outscored 22-14 in the second half.
"I definitely think we didn't execute in the second half," Swart said.
"We made a lot of mistakes that can be fixed," Gardner said.
Jerome Jackson and James Vassar each rushed for a Lee touchdown. Antony Matthews threw two scoring passes. Derrick Pitts and Jordan Bell had a touchdown catch apiece.
