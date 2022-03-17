Boys
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence
Garner tossed a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in a win over Covenant Christian. He also pitched a no-hitter against Red Bay. "He is giving the team a chance to win," East Lawrence coach Tanner Reed said. "He is living in the zone, competing on the mound and is throwing well for us right now."
Girls
Katee King, Priceville
Called up from the junior varsity for a game against Decatur Heritage, King homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs in a 13-5 win. “She had been leading JV in quality at bats, so I called her up and she's continued with her approach and been successful,” coach Matt Morris said. "She's working hard and making the most of her opportunities."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens’ Emily Simon, Decatur’s Madison Murphy and Brewer’s Bronwyn Borden. Boys: West Morgan’s Skyler Hutto, Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Founds and Athens Bible’s Eli Olree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.