Boys
Joseph Garrison, Priceville
The Troy commitment allowed two hits and struck out 12 over six shutout innings in a 7-0 win over Decatur Heritage. "He and sophomore catcher Wes Walker called a great game and executed really well,” coach Preston Potter said. “It was good to see him get some success early in the season for all the work he has put in this offseason.”
Girls
Madison Murphy, Decatur softball
Murphy struck out 19 batters and allowed one hit in a win over James Clemens, and she followed that with a 14-strikeout one-hitter to beat Russellville 1-0. "I am so proud of the work she has put in," coach Meaghan Gray said. "She goes out there and gives 100 percent every pitch she throws. She has really stepped up to be a leader for our team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: West Morgan’s Jada Gray and Athens’ Morgan Stiles. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and Athens’ Will Anderson.
