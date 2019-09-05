Boys
Cal George
Hartselle
The junior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 80 yards and a pair of scores in Hartselle’s 49-29 win over Brooks. "He is a phenomenal young man that wants to do whatever he can to help our team win," coach Bo Culver said. "I'm very excited about his future and know he is getting better every day."
Girls
Anna Clare Hutto
Lawrence County
The sophomore had 22 digs, 13 kills and nine aces as Lawrence County went 2-1 in a quad match. She also had 17 assists and nine digs in a tri-match last week. "So far she's doing an excellent job handling the speed of the varsity level,” coach Robyn Hutto said. “She has always had a high volleyball IQ even as a youngster, and it has really helped her start out strong in her first varsity season.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Clements’ Jairrice Pryor, Brewer’s Patrick Johnson, Austin’s Tybo Williams, Decatur Heritage’s Michael Cheng and East Lawrence’s Dylan Hunter. Girls: Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser and Grace Leighton, Priceville’s Hollee Mason and West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.