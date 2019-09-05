D190905 Fans players of the week

Hartselle’s Cal George and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cal George

Hartselle

The junior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 80 yards and a pair of scores in Hartselle’s 49-29 win over Brooks. "He is a phenomenal young man that wants to do whatever he can to help our team win," coach Bo Culver said. "I'm very excited about his future and know he is getting better every day."

Girls

Anna Clare Hutto

Lawrence County

The sophomore had 22 digs, 13 kills and nine aces as Lawrence County went 2-1 in a quad match. She also had 17 assists and nine digs in a tri-match last week. "So far she's doing an excellent job handling the speed of the varsity level,” coach Robyn Hutto said. “She has always had a high volleyball IQ even as a youngster, and it has really helped her start out strong in her first varsity season.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Clements’ Jairrice Pryor, Brewer’s Patrick Johnson, Austin’s Tybo Williams, Decatur Heritage’s Michael Cheng and East Lawrence’s Dylan Hunter. Girls: Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser and Grace Leighton, Priceville’s Hollee Mason and West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan.

