After two weeks of serious football, it’s time for the high school season to turn to the serious, serious games of region play.
All games count, but the region games are the reason for the season. Those are the games that determine if you get to play in November when you can smell playoff football in the air.
Let’s hope that trying to play football during a pandemic doesn’t cause anymore disruptions for the remaining nine weeks of the season. According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association scoreboard, there were over two dozen games last week that officially were forfeits.
Having to deal with forfeits is never good. Having any during the first two weeks of the season when teams are playing non-region games is one thing. Having forfeits come up for region games could really get complicated. Let’s hope that a forfeit doesn’t determine if a school is in or out of the playoffs.
Here are seven big region games to watch for this week:
1 – Florence at Austin, Class 7A, Region 4. In 2019, Austin went to Florence and beat the Falcons 30-25 in the third game of the season. The Falcons went on to take second place in the region and got a home first-round playoff win over Mountain Brook. That just shows that losing that first region game doesn’t destroy your season.
2 – Decatur at Muscle Shoals, Class 6A, Region 8. After tough tests vs. Russellville and Austin, the road gets no easier for the Red Raiders this week. Muscle Shoals is looking to repeat as region champion for the first time since 2012 and 2013.
3 – Cullman at Hartselle, Class 6A, Region 8. There’s nothing like a region game to add some spice to a rivalry. Cullman has lost 11 in a row at Hartselle dating to 1997.
4 – Decatur Heritage at Phillips, Class 1A, Region 8. The Decatur Heritage Air Raid show visits Bear Creek. Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle completed 23 of 54 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns in last Thursday’s 35-27 loss to Class 3A Colbert Heights.
5 – Priceville at West Morgan, Class 4A, Region 8. Last season’s meeting was a tight one with Priceville winning 24-22 at home. Can West Morgan turn the table in what promises to be a physical contest?
6 – Lauderdale County at East Lawrence, Class 3A, Region 8. East Lawrence is 2-0 for the first time since 2008. A 3-0 start would be the program’s first since 1986.
7 – Whitesburg Christian at Falkville, Class 2A, Region 8. Falkville finally got on the field last week and blew out Class 3A Danville 56-0. Fans of the Blue Devils better catch them while they can. After this game, Falkville won’t be home for five weeks until Oct. 9 vs. Tanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.