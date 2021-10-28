TOWN CREEK — For the Clements Colts, Jayden Gilbert was the man.
The quarterback put on a show Thursday night, accounting for six touchdowns in the Colts' 54-30 win over Hatton.
“I’m a little shocked that I did it,” Gilbert said. “I have to give a lot of credit to my team. They helped me get it done.”
Gilbert passed for four touchdowns, two to Dylan Patrick, one to Ian Ezell and another to Trent Sanders. He also caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score.
The only thing he didn’t do was snap the ball to himself.
“Yeah, I don’t think I could snap it to myself,” Gilbert said with a laugh. “Kinda need my teammates for that one.”
The Clements offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring on every possession but one. The Colts (4-6) dominated with big plays, which was unusual for a Hatton defense that’s usually a strength of the team.
“Their offense has put up points all year long. Coach (Michael) Parker does a great job over there,” Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. “To play defense at Hatton you have to get lined up, do your job and fly to the football. Those are the three simple rules, but you can’t do two and three without first doing one.”
Junior running back Carsen Reed scored two of his four touchdowns in the first half for Hatton (5-5). However, turnovers proved to be a problem.
Hatton threw an interception in the redzone late in the second quarter. It also threw a 70-yard pick-6 just before halftime that made it 32-14 at the break.
“Ultimately it comes down to discipline,” Bowling said. “We got an onside kick and a fumble and did nothing with them. Then we turn around and throw two costly picks. You can't do that stuff and expect to win.”
Clements' eighth touchdown came on a 51-yard run from Brandon Whitmuss.
The Colts, who started 0-6 and have won four straight, travel to Winfield next week for the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Hatton visits Spring Garden in the 2A playoffs.
“This run that we’ve made here late was what I expected us to be at the start of the season,” Parker said. “We just couldn’t get it together early on. But we’ve finally come together and gelled as a team and I’m excited for next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.