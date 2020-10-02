ATHENS — The Athens Golden Eagles jumped on the Jaylen Gilbert train once again Friday night.
The ride was a good one. The Golden Eagles got a big 19-7 Class 6A, Region 8 victory over Hartselle at Golden Eagle Stadium.
Gilbert, a senior running back, carried the ball 52 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
“That guy’s something else,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “When you have a player like that, you have to take advantage of it.”
Gilbert carried the ball eight times in Athens’ opening drive that covered 80 yards in 12 plays. He ended it with a two-yard run for his first touchdown.
Athens’ next possession started at their own 2. The Golden Eagles marched 98 yards in 16 plays. Gilbert had nine carries. Quarterback Jordan Scott got the scoring honors on a six-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
By the time it was 12-0, Athens had 10 first downs and Hartselle was still looking for their initial first down of the game. Gilbert had 75 yards on 17 carries.
“It’s not so hard to do when you have a great offensive line like I have,” Gilbert said. “I also have great receivers who know how to block downfield. And I have coaches who believe in me.”
Gross and his staff have every reason to believe in Gilbert. In his last three games, he’s rushed for 720 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 carries. That’s a lot of work for a running back listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds.
“We’re off Saturday, so I will get to rest,” Gilbert said. “Then it’s back to work getting ready for Buckhorn.”
Athens (4-2, 3-1) plays at Buckhorn (4-3, 3-1) next Friday in another big region game for the Golden Eagles. Athens and Buckhorn are tied for third place in Region 8 behind Muscle Shoals (5-1, 4-0) and Cullman (6-1, 4-0). After Buckhorn, Athens closes out its region schedule with Cullman and Decatur.
It was a frustrating night for Hartselle (4-3, 2-2) and first-year head coach Bryan Moore. For the second week in a row, the Tigers fell behind early. Last week the Tigers rallied in the second half to beat Russellville.
“This was probably the worst game we’ve played this season,” Bryan Moore said. “You can’t put yourself in a hole against a great team like Athens. I did a terrible job getting my team ready for this game.”
Any opportunity for a comeback against Athens seemingly got snuffed out on the first play of the third quarter when the Tigers turned the ball over on a fumble at their 16.
It took Athens eight plays to find the end zone on another Gilbert two-yard run. It was 19-0 with 7:54 left in the third quarter.
Hartselle answered with its only score of the night on its only real drive of the game. The Tigers marched 62 yards on 10 plays with Kaleb Moore scoring on his third carry from the 1. That made it 19-7 with 4:04 left in the third.
There still was plenty of time for a Hartselle comeback, but Athens limited Hartselle to just three more possessions that produced no first downs. Two ended with punts and one a turnover on downs.
“I thought our defense played great tonight,” Gross said. “Coach Snider and our defensive staff had a great game plan that our guys executed really well.”
The Tigers have another tough assignment next Friday when Muscle Shoals visits J.P. Cain Stadium.
Hartselle still leads the series 39-32-2. Last season, Athens broke a 13-game losing streak to Hartselle with a 28-19 win. Now Athens has back-to-back wins over Hartselle in back-to-back seasons. The last time Athens beat Hartselle in back-to-back seasons was in 1986 and 1987.
