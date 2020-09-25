ATHENS — Friday night's non-region game between Athens and Hueytown was close throughout, with the Golden Eagles walking away with a 49-40 win.
No more than 15 points ever separated the two on the scoreboard. The difference in the contest was a turnover on downs forced by Athens on Hueytown's opening drive, along with the Golden Eagles scoring just before halftime then receiving the second-half kick and putting up points again.
Jaylen Gilbert had a big night on the ground for Athens, scoring on runs of 41, 3, 65 and 19 yards. Jordan Scott had two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.
The Golden Eagles (3-2) will return to Class 6A, Region 8 play next week when they host Hartselle.
