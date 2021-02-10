HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks’ stellar regular-season play carried over into the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament on Tuesday, as the Hartselle star scored a game-high 16 points in a decisive 68-25 win over rival Decatur.
Hartselle outscored Decatur 20-4 in the first quarter to take a commanding lead and extended the lead to 33-12 at the half.
Lillyanna Cartee had nine points for Hartselle. Maggie McCleskey and Alyssa McMinemon had eight points each and Karleigh Shipley and Gracie Hill each scored seven.
CC and Whitley Chapman each scored six points for Decatur.
Madison Academy 55, Athens 50: Caroline Bachus and Nahriyah Timmons each scored 13 points as Athens’ season came to an end in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 16 tournament on Tuesday.
Jakenadi Powers added six points for the Golden Eagles (15-5), who led 26-21 at the half.
East Limestone 54, Lee-Huntsville 42: Jirah Rogers scored 21 points as East Limestone advanced to the Class 5A, Area 16 championship with a road win at second-seeded Lee-Huntsville.
Riley Carwile added 11 points for the Indians, who led 29-20 at halftime. Bryanna Young scored nine points.
Makayla Ford and Limaya Batimba each had 11 points for Lee-Huntsville.
East Limestone will travel to face Mae Jemsion for the championship on Friday.
Hartselle will host Muscle Shoals in the area championship game on Friday.
Priceville girls 62, Randolph 11: Zoey Benson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Bulldogs rolled past Randolph in the opening round of the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament.
Abigail Garrison had 10 points for Priceville, while Jenna Walker added eight points and four assists. Priceville led 33-6 at halftime.
Priceville (23-8) will host the winner of Westminster Christian-St. John Paul II on Friday for the championship game.
Elkmont 63, Clements 30: Emeril Hand and Morgan Morris combined for 34 points as Elkmont rolled past Clements in the opening round of the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament on Tuesday.
Hand had a game-high 21 points for the Red Devils, while Morris added 13.
Jenny Trent led Clements with nine points.
Elkmont will travel to Lauderdale County for the area championship game on Friday.
