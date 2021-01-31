Jenna Walker finished with 22 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal as Class 4A No. 2 Priceville beat East Limestone 60-48 on Friday.
Abigail Garrison added 12 points, five rebounds and one assist for the Bulldogs (20-7). Zoey Benson had nine points, seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.
Bryanna Johnson led East Limestone with 17 points. Riley Carwile had 12.
Priceville led 27-15 at halftime and maintained the advantage in the second half.
The Bulldogs will play at Hartselle on Monday at 6 p.m.
Austin 50, Florence 35: Austin's Ebonie Williams finished with a game-high 17 points in the victory Friday.
Tashanti Watkins contributed 16 for the Black Bears.
MaKayla Liner led Florence with eight points.
Hartselle 48, Muscle Shoals 45: Masyn Marchbanks scored a team-high 22 points for Hartselle in the win Friday.
Maggie McCleskey had 10 points for the Tigers. Hailey Holshouser added eight points.
Sara Puckett led all scorers with 29 points for Muscle Shoals.
Brewer 37, West Morgan 34: Hope West led Brewer with 14 points in the win on Friday.
Reagan Lowery finished with 11 points for the Patriots.
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan with eight points.
Falkville 69, Whitesburg Christian 26: Sydnee Fitzgerald finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Falkville on Friday.
Ellie Cate Hill tallied 16 points and six steals for the Blue Devils. Makenzie Veal had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Elkmont 59, East Lawrence 37: Emeril Hand and Maggie Gant each had 12 points to lead Elkmont on Thursday.
Tylee Thomas chipped in with 11 points for the Red Devils.
Elkmont led 35-14 at halftime and hit 11 3 pointers for the game, including eight in the first quarter.
