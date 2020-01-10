MOULTON — Lawrence County runner Emily Daniel always looked up to her teammate Lexie Burfield. Burfield was a sophomore when Daniel joined the team in seventh grade. She had already been a two-time Decatur Daily Runner of the Year and made All-State multiple times.
Daniel wanted to reach that level of accomplishment. Even more than that, she wanted to be someone that other runners looked up to just like Burfield.
“She had a very big impact on me,” Daniel said. “She helped me get through mental and physical stuff. She was very good to me.”
Burfield graduated after Daniel’s freshman year. The next year, Daniel made all-state by finishing seventh at the state meet. She then finished sixth the next year and had the top overall girls time in the area, earning her the Decatur Daily’s Runner of the Year award.
Daniel came into this season wanting to be the same time of leader that she once looked up to.
Naturally, the results followed. Daniel ran a 5K (3.1 miles) in 19:27.33, finishing fourth in Class 5A, at the state meet this year.
She has been selected as the Decatur Daily’s Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year for the second year in a row. She joins Burfield with two Runner of the Year awards for Lawrence County.
“Emily wanted to be another Lexie,” Lawrence County coach Stanley Johnson said. “Now I have other girls who want to be like Emily. That’s the impact she’s had. I have other girls who have her as an example.”
Daniel spent most of her career molding herself into that type of a leader. She attended optional summer workouts and always looked for ways to improve her times.
She also became someone that the younger runners looked up to. She would help keep them on track and encourage them when they had a tough practice or race.
“I would think about what Lexie did for me and try to do that for them,” Daniel said. “I talked to them if they were struggling. I encouraged them to be healthy and do the right things. I would help them get through things like Lexie did with me.”
Daniel was not only viewed as a strong team captain for the Red Devils, but she also had the results to back it up. She had five All-State selections in her career. She also participated in the AHSAA North-South Cross-County Race last summer.
Her accomplishments earned her attention from colleges. She eventually decided to sign with UNA where she will run next season.
Her freshman year at UNA will be her first time not running for Johnson and Lawrence County since she was in middle school. She’s ready for the new challenge.
“Hopefully, I can be in their top seven runners,” Daniel said. “I hope I can do that. They’re a great program, so I just want to stick with them and get better. It’s going to be weird not wearing red anymore.”
