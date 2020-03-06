--
CLASS 7A
Austin
Coach: James Morrison
Area: 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens
Preview: The Black Bears welcome in Morrison after going 4-12-1 and missing the playoffs in their first year in Class 7A. Luckily for Morrison, he returns some key starters. One of those is sophomore Jayla Gillespie, who scored 12 goals and had eight assists last season as a freshman. Austin also welcomes in a new face in Ellie Higginbotham, who did not play last season to focus on tennis. Morrison expects her to have a big role in the midfield and on defense.
CLASS 6A
Decatur
Coach: Sarah Beth Dunlap
Area: 14 with Cullman and Hartselle
Preview: Decatur is fresh off of a Final Four appearance last season. It returns a lot of starters from that team. Sara Burgreen, Bonnie Frost and Leah South are three that stand out. Those three led Decatur’s attack last season. Burgreen made the Class 6A All-State team after scoring 25 goals and being named to the North-South All-Star team. Frost was big down the stretch. She scored five of her 11 goals in the playoffs. South scored 22 goals to pair with Burgreen up front.
Hartselle
Coach: Chasity Golden
Area: 14 with Cullman and Decatur
Preview: Golden brings a fresh face to Hartselle soccer and will have 12 returning players to work with. It’s a mix of young talent and experience. Only one of those returning players, Katie Beth Williams, is a senior. Six are juniors, two are sophomores and three are freshmen. One of the returning sophomores, Lyndsey Crouch, will play goalkeeper for the Tigers. Freshman Allie Beatty is expected to have an important role in her first year with the team.
Athens
Coach: Chelsea Hurst
Area: 15 with Columbia, Muscle Shoals and Randolph
Preview: The girls finished 2-9 last season with wins over Elkmont and Lee-Huntsville. The Golden Eagles have four seniors this year. That includes Shelby Campbell, Sophie Bodiford, Chelsea Farmer and Madelyn Carder.
CLASS 4A-5A
Priceville
Coach: Josh Caldwell
Area: 15 with Madison Academy, Madison County and St. John Paul II
Preview: Priceville has six players on this year’s roster with three or more years of starting experience. That includes five-year starters Elizabeth Bell and Olivia Duran. Bell plays at center back and anchors Priceville’s defense. She assisted on 12 goals last season. Duran has been a proven goal scorer up front for Priceville. She has 74 goals in her career. Junior Breana Dugger also returns to play goalkeeper after recording 175 saves over the last three seasons.
West Morgan
Coach: Brandon Rice
Area: 14 with Danville, Haleyville, Hamilton and Russellville
Preview: Two of the biggest scoring threats in the entire state return to the Rebels this season. The first is freshman Brandy Hernandez. As an eighth grader, she scored 46 goals and assisted on 12 more. The second is junior Mari Julia Delgado. She tallied 27 goals and 14 assists. Both were Class 4A-5A All-State selections. The Rebels also return Yahary Marcelino, who had 13 goals and four assists last season.
Danville
Coach: Matt Boston
Area: 14 with West Morgan, Haleyville, Russellville and Hamilton
Preview: The Hawks return nine players from last season’s team, which went 0-15. That includes senior Willoe McBride. McBride was the leader on defense and scored two goals. Boston’s four daughters are now all on the team. That’s Bayleigh Boston, AdriAnna Boston, Heaven Boston and Angel Boston. Heaven is a key player up front. She can also help out on defense if Danville needs it.
Brewer
Coach: Jeremy Burrows
Area: 13 with Arab, Fairview, Guntersville and West Point
Preview: Burrows is trying to establish some stability within the girls soccer program, which is on its third coach in three seasons. He believes he can do that with the roster he has. It features four seniors in Bri Rodriguez, Cassie Elmore, Olivia Estes and Michele Catana. It also returns junior Kelsey Cameron, who made 158 saves in 12 games last season. She was a member of the Decatur Daily’s All-Area team.
Ardmore
Coach: Hunter Cox
Area: 16 with East Limestone, Elkmont and West Limestone
Preview: Ardmore won one game last season. That came against Athens Bible in the last game of the year. The Tigers have just four seniors this season in Briley Wallace, Morgan Embrey, Savannah Moore and Zoe Nye.
East Limestone
Coach: Robert Landers
Area: 16 with Ardmore, Elkmont and West Limestone
Preview: Senior Emily Edelman, freshman Reagan Kelley and freshman Lily Hosmer are expected to be the main goal-scorers for the Indians this season. Edelman scored 13 goals to go along with five assists last season as a junior. Edelman and Hosmer operate out of the midfield, while Kelley spends most of her time as a forward. Junior Reagan Embrey returns to play goalkeeper.
West Limestone
Coach: Doug Ezekiel
Area: 16 with Ardmore, East Limestone and Elkmont
Preview: The Wildcats return two key midfielders from a season ago. Both are seniors. Hannah Clemons scored two goals and had two assists last season. Kathrine Medrano scored seven goals and assisted on seven more. The Wildcats won four games last season.
CLASS 1A-3A
Tanner
Coach: Lynisha Garther
Area: 8 with Athens Bible, Clements, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist and Westminster Christian
Preview: Sophomores Bryonna Castrejon and Yamiley Mendoza return for the Rattlers after combining for nine goals last season. Castrejon had five, and Mendoza had four. Junior Nayeli Ramirez and senior Mirian Cortez were crucial members of Tanner’s back line on defense last year. They also return.
Clements
Coach: Jonathan Hicks
Area: 8 with Athens Bible, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner and Westminster Christian
Preview: Clements will not have any seniors this year. The Colts will have to turn to their junior class to lead them to success. That starts with Leslie Gonzalez. She scored 32 goals last season and has 50 career goals. Clements will use freshman Yuritza Olayo to play goalkeeper. It is her first season playing the position.
Athens Bible
Coach: Kathryn Richardson
Area: Clements, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner and Westminster Christian
Preview: The Trojans have two seniors this season. The first is Maggie Black. She plays in the midfield. The second is Ann Hodges, who plays a defensive midfield role but also can double as a center back. Athens Bible won three games last season and failed to make the playoffs.
