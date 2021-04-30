Glavine and Maddux are still taking the field — just not the Glavine and Maddux most people think of.
Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux were baseball royalty in the 1990s as they played key roles in the Atlanta Braves’ march to 14 consecutive division championships and the 1995 World Series crown.
Glavine and Maddux are both now 55. They both retired from the game in 2008 and were both inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
But their names are still a part of baseball. Hartselle catcher Glavine Segars was named for the former Braves’ pitcher.
“I think it’s a pretty cool name to have, especially if you play baseball,” Segars said. “I’ve had people ask me about it. A lot of times when we have a new umpire behind the plate they ask.”
Segars’ parents, Chad and Marshela, are big Braves fans. Their younger son is named Lou Hudson Segars. The Hudson comes from former Braves pitcher Tim Hudson.
Decatur Heritage’s catcher is Maddux Terry. That might lead you to believe that his parents were also big Braves fans and wanted to honor the pitching great, but that’s not quite how Maddux got his name.
Terry’s parents are Michelle and Marcus. His older brother is Mason.
“They wanted to carry on the “M” tradition for first names,” Terry said. “She was looking through the phone book and saw Maddux.
“I guess I could claim it was after Greg Maddux. When I was younger, I was a big Braves’ fan. I still have a Brian McCann jersey hanging in my closet.”
Segars and Terry may not have common stories on how they got their first names, but they do have something in common in baseball.
They both are catchers on teams playing in the second round of the state baseball playoffs. Hartselle (23-12) hosts Homewood today at 4:30 in Class 6A. Decatur Heritage (27-5) travels to Southeastern in Class 2A.
Catcher may be the most important position in baseball. Everything that happens on the field involves the catcher in some way on every pitch thrown.
“If you don’t have a good catcher, you don’t have a good team. It’s that simple,” Hartselle baseball coach William Booth said.
Catcher has been a question mark for Hartselle in recent years. That changed when the senior Segars joined the program in January after transferring from West Morgan.
“Glavine’s done an outstanding job,” Booth said. “He settled it all down, and that’s made a big difference for this team.”
Catcher has not been a question mark for Decatur Heritage with Terry behind the plate. His leadership has helped turn the pitching staff from what looked like a weakness going into the season into a real strength.
“Having confidence in your catcher is really important for a pitching staff,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “Our pitches know they can bury a two-strike curve in the dirt and it won’t end up at the backstop. That’s huge. That gives pitchers the confidence to compete on every pitch.”
Catching is not a position for everybody. Terry first tried on the equipment in the third grade.
“I tried it at practice one day and hated it,” Terry said. “I stuck with it and actually got to where I liked it. Now I love it more than any other position.”
Meek said that Terry is athletic enough to play any position. The junior has played some outfield this season. He’s also a receiver on the football team.
“I like catching because it puts you in a leadership role,” Terry said. “You are the only one who can see everything happening on the field. You have to know what everyone is supposed to be doing on every play.”
Segars also likes being at the command center on the baseball field.
“I’ve played every position, but I fell in love with catching,” Segars said. “I love being in control of the game.”
Segars said he made the move to Hartselle to experience baseball at a higher classification. He admits he had to prove himself to the coaches and players. Evidently, he did. He’s caught 220 out of 229 innings this season.
Booth has so much confidence in Segars that he has turned calling pitchers over to him.
“He knows the game and knows all our pitchers,” Booth said. “We even let him make the calls in defensive situations.”
According to Booth, Segars is the second catcher he’s ever trusted to call pitches.
“That’s really worked out well for me,” Segars said. “It forces me to slow the game down and think. That helps me a lot.”
Segars has had the opportunity to catch some top-level pitchers in his high school career. At West Morgan he caught the Hutto brothers, Colby and Skyler. Colby has signed with Tennessee-Martin and Skyler is committed to Alabama.
The Hartselle pitching staff features Drew Cartee, who has signed with Samford, and Alex Borden, who has signed with UAH. Juniors Elliott Bray and William Turner are committed to Auburn. Caleb Pittman is another junior drawing interest from colleges. John Blackwood has come on strong lately. Senior Colby Widner leads the team with a 6-0 record.
Terry has been catching two of the winningest pitchers in the area this season in juniors Tyler Founds and Cole O’Brien. Founds is 8-0 and O’Brien is 5-0. Together they have given up 22 earned runs in 76 innings. Right behind them are Tyler Olive at 4-0 and Houston South at 4-1.
“One of the best things about our pitching staff is that whoever comes in is ready to compete,” Terry said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Because of the transition to a new team and level of competition, Hartselle coaches have not expected a lot from Segars on the offensive side. When he came to bat early in the season with runners on base, he usually got the sign to bunt. Lately, his hitting has improved to the point where he can contribute more. He’s hitting .250 with 15 hits and 15 RBIs.
Terry’s bat is huge in the Decatur Heritage order at the No. 3 spot. He’s leading the team with a .458 average and 44 hits and is second on the team with 30 runs scored. Terry has been a big part of the 51 RBIs for No. 4 hitter Nash Rippen.
