CAPSHAW — The game between local rivals Athens and East Limestone came down to the decisive third quarter.
Athens came from down a point at halftime to score 29 points in the third period and pull away from East Limestone, winning 42-21.
Jordan Scott had the go-ahead 38-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Hambrick with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Scott also tacked on a 2-point conversion run and a 34-yard scoring run in the frame.
"We just had to overcome the first half," Scott said. "Coaches came in at halftime and told us to stop doing too much and stop thinking extra. We just came out in the second half on fire."
Braden Gross had two touchdown runs for Athens (4-1). Julius Mayberry and Jaelen Cates also ran for scores. Hamilton Pressnell picked off an East Limestone pass and recovered a fumble leading which the Golden Eagles converted into 14 third-quarter points.
"We wanted to go and attack them (in the second half)," Pressnell said. "We made some mistakes in the first half, and we wanted to get back to our way of football — so, just play physical."
Dillon Parris rushed for all three East Limestone touchdowns. D.J. Davis recovered an Athens fumble to set up an Indians score.
Athens led 13-0 with 4:29 left in the first quarter. Gross scored on a 48-yard run at the 11:03 mark and Mayberry reached the end zone to add to the lead.
East Limestone's first points were set up by its defense. Davis recovered the fumble near midfield and returned it to Athens' 32. Parris scored four plays later from the 1 with 22 seconds left in the opening period.
Parris' 2-yard run with 3:49 left in the half put the Indians ahead 14-13.
"We came out, played well then we had a lull," Athens coach Cody Gross said. "We didn't have a good look at halftime. But I told the guys we've been here a bunch of times, and we won't panic. This ain't no big deal for us. Let's go do what we do. Guys made plays. We made explosive plays."
Athens will host Cullman on Friday. East Limestone (1-4) will travel to Arab.
