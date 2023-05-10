Some of the area’s top high school golfers will be competing in the state tournament next week in Auburn.
Hartselle’s Jinger Heath and Tristin Wisener along with Priceville’s Cole Lindeman and Athens Bible’s Lance Davis and A.J. Bradford will be testing the links at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National course for state honors.
Sub-state tournaments were held Monday and Tuesday. The top two teams and top two individuals not on the top two teams advance from each sub-state to the state tournament.
Heath, Wisener and Lindeman each advanced as individuals. The Athens Bible boys team advances as the No. 2 team out of its sub-state.
Class 6A: Heath and Wisener both finished at top of the leaderboard Tuesday at Canebrake in Athens. Heath shot a 4-under 68 to win the girls tournament by two shots. Wisener shot a 4-under 68 to finish tied with Mountain Brook’s Thomas Norris.
Jinger will play in college at Jacksonville State. Wisener signed with Alabama.
Mountain Brook (+1) and Cullman (+4) both advance as the top two teams. Athens finished two shots behind Cullman and missed advancing.
Class 4A Boys: Priceville’s Lindeman shot an even round 72 at Silver Lakes in Glencoe on Tuesday.
“That was one of Cole’s top five rounds of the season,” Priceville coach Bill Harris said.
Joining Lindeman with a top-10 finish was his Priceville teammate Sammy Holmes, who shot two over which was good for ninth place at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.
Priceville (+31) finished third in the team standings behind Haleyville (+1) and White Plains (+15). Sawyer Edwards of White Plains shot 6-under to take the individual championship. Haleyville’s Griffin Kimbrell and Hudson Lawson tied for second at two under.
Class 1A-2A Boys: Davis and Bradford both had rounds of 1-under 71 to lead Athens Bible to a second-place finish at Cross Creek in Cullman on Monday. North Sand Mountain edged Athens Bible for the team championship, 319 to 320.
Athens Bible’s Colton Vining shot 83. Also competing for Athens Bible were Lance Glover and Hayden Blakely.
