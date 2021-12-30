Bob Jones girls basketball coach and former Austin High standout Jazmine Powers' return to what she called her favorite tournament as a player and coach ended on a disappointing note.
The Patriots fell to Good Hope 41-30 Wednesday in the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic championship game at Decatur High School.
Bob Jones trailed 12-2 after the first quarter and the Raiders maintained the lead the rest of the game. Powers took responsibility for her team's slow start as the game time was moved up due to potential severe weather.
"Our game got started earlier than we thought and we had just finished eating, so I tried to burn a few minutes off the clock," Powers said after the Patriots dropped to 15-3. "That's my fault, not my girls. After that once we got going they still gave 100 percent, so I'm very proud of them."
Bob Jones trailed 20-10 early in the third quarter and pulled within 24-21, but Good Hope responded with an 11-4 run to rebuild a double-digit lead. The Patriots surged to trail 35-30 with about 2:20 remaining in the game but got no closer.
Emariah Grant scored a team-high 12 points for Bob Jones. Alana Obianozie had eight.
Despite the loss, the sister of former NFL star and Decatur High graduate Jerraud Powers appreciated the opportunity to compete in her hometown.
"It's always good to come back home and play in front of family and friends," Powers added. "My mom was able to be here, my brother, my extended family."
Ivey Maddox led the Raiders with 23 points. Bailey Tetro added 11. Good Hope coach Justin Aby was pleased to see his team improve to 14-3 against formidable competition.
"We got to play Bob Jones. They are a heck of a team," Aby said. "They're really well coached. They have some great athletes. They make you work for everything on the offensive end. Their defense is elite."
Maddox was named tournament MVP. Joining Maddox in garnering All-Tournament honors were Emily Mouser (Madison Academy), Katie Davis (Austin), Amiah Jackson (Decatur), Kayla Childress (Buckhorn), Xaionna Whitfield (Oxford), Sadie Smith (Fairview), Hope West (Brewer), Jakenadi Powers (Athens), Masyn Marchbanks (Hartselle), Dekezia Moore (Grissom), Grant (Bob Jones), Tetro (Good Hope) and Zamyra Goode (Bob Jones).
--
Bob Jones girls 41, Hartselle 21: Marchbanks had a team-high nine points for Hartselle as the Tigers fell in the tournament semifinals.
Alyssa McMinemon had five points for Hartselle and Gracie Hill scored four.
Goode (17) and Grant (11) each scored in double figures for Bob Jones.
--
Athens girls 40, Brewer 25: Jordyn Bailey poured in a game-high 18 points as Athens closed out tournament play with a win.
Powers added 11 points for the Golden Eagles, who led 21-11 at halftime.
West led Brewer with 12 points.
--
Madison Academy girls 48, Austin 35: Elyse Davis and Fakhira Lyle each had seven points as Austin closed out tournament play on Wednesday.
Olivia Lyle knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the Black Bears, finishing with six points, and Ariahna Harris scored five.
Mouser had a game-high 22 points for Madison Academy. Regan Boyd (12) and Roslyn Rice (11) also scored in double figures for the Mustangs.
In other tournament games on Wednesday, Grissom defeated Decatur 45-33 and Oxford topped Fairview 43-38.
