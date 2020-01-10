Boys
Charlie Morrison
Lindsay Lane
The senior knocked down eight 3-pointers in an 81-77 win over North Jackson, finishing with 30 points. "Charlie has been on our varsity team for four years and is just one of those kids who will put in the time and effort to continue to get better all year long," coach Steve Murr said.
Girls
Anslee Gordon
Clements
The senior point guard scored 19 points and added four assists in a 50-48 win over Tanner on Jan. 3 to avenge a 61-17 home loss Nov. 19 to the Rattlers. "She had probably her best game of the year, " coach Paul Wilson said. "She played all 32 minutes."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Austin’s Kelton Petty and Decatur’s Smith Coon. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Austin’s Bri Hodges.
