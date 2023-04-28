In 2020, fans of high school sports got a taste of what it would be like with no games.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced seasons to be canceled. Now, although rebounding from those conditions, another threat that began prior to the pandemic is threatening high school sports.
A shortage of game officials is not only a local issue, it’s also a national problem that continues to grow. Recruitment and retention of game officials is becoming more challenging.
“The shortage of officials is just about at the critical level in all sports,” said Don Widner, a football and basketball official for 41 and 43 years, respectively. “The numbers are generally down from the previous four or five years. Continuing drops in numbers will become more of a problem soon.”
Widner is also the secretary and treasurer for the Decatur Football Officials Association and treasurer for the North Metro Basketball Officials Association. Part of his role with each organization includes assigning officials to games.
"In football, we probably lost four or five and basketball maybe eight or 10 (because of the pandemic)," Widner said. "Most of these were veteran varsity officials, which hurt. About all of the football officials are back, and I would guess half of basketball. More left basketball than football because of the closeness of everyone and being indoors.”
In February 2022 the National Federation of High School Sports reported a loss of about 50,000 high school officials nationally since the 2018-2019 season. That was the last full year before the pandemic.
Widner estimated the average number of officials in his districts about four years ago were in the 80s for football and around 110 for basketball. He said there are currently 68 football officials and 76 for basketball.
“For football, either a five-man or seven-man crew is required on the field for a varsity football game,” he explained. “We have 16 contracts for football and four elect to use 7-man. You also have a required clock which takes the numbers to six and eight, and some schools use a play clock, which they ask us to supply and now the number goes to seven and nine.
“If we have more than eight games on a given night, we start running short. Sub-varsity games may use 4-man crews. We have a lot of sub-varsity games on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. We have no choice except to use 4-man in those games, and this hurts for training purposes of the younger officials because we cannot train them for where they will be working in varsity games on Friday. The mechanics are different.”
Remedies to the shortage include moving varsity football games to Thursday, borrowing available officials from other districts and using just a five-man crew for all games.
“Basketball is the same story. There are nights we must share officials with other groups to ensure the games are covered,” Widner said.
While the pandemic led to the departure of some officials, Widner mentioned another opponent to growing and maintaining a reliable base of officials.
"Probably the biggest deterrent from young people interested in officiating is the fan reaction, especially at below the high school level where you get your training in the rec leagues," Widner said. "Fan behavior has become unreal, and when young officials find that out, they don’t want to deal with it and quit.
“People have lost respect for each other and don’t understand that the officials do not care who wins or loses. They don’t understand these are new officials trying to learn a trade and become better officials. Being abused at this level is one of the main reasons I feel we have trouble bringing in new officials."
Decatur Baseball Umpires Association President Ken Boster, a high school umpire for 27 years and Dixie Youth baseball official for 51 years, said his organization's totals fell from between 60-70 umpires in recent years to about 40 this year.
Boster said the cost of umpire equipment and uniforms, which ranges from $800-1400 in addition to travel expenses, has discouraged some potential baseball officials.
"New officials look at time vs. pay more than older officials do," Boster added.
Problems from shortages are more apparent when rescheduling games due to inclement weather, Boster pointed out. Baseball umpires, as well as officials in other sports, might be unavailable for the rescheduled dates.
"Just because you move a game doesn't necessarily mean the umpires get to move with it," Boster said.
In baseball, Boster said, a significant increase in the number of games played per season presents another need to bolster the number of officials.
"When I started (as an umpire) 27 years ago, some schools only had a varsity team and some of them had a varsity and a JV, so you only had (up to) two teams playing," Boster said. "Now some schools have four or five teams.
“Hartselle has a varsity, a JV, a freshman, a ninth grade and a seventh grade (team). Even the smaller schools now have three. The number of games has out-increased the number of umpires."
With fewer available officials, newer ones who might usually spend a few years developing in the lower levels are being rushed into varsity games.
Boster said umpires in his district would ideally spend two or three years at lower levels before working in varsity games. Recently that has not been the case.
"Just about everybody will be put on the field," Boster said. "Whether it be one year or 15 or 20 years (of experience). Sometimes, we get (first-year and second-year officials) on the field together. That's not the most desired situation.
“They might (be able to) call balls and strikes (or) safe and out but part of the umpire's job is to handle situations that arise. That's what we're lacking with younger umpires that have to be thrown into bigger games before they're ready for it."
For those interested in officiating, Widner said football officials begin weekly meetings the first Sunday after July 4 and continue until the end of October. Basketball meetings run from September through January. He said meetings include training and reviewing rules and game situations.
Boster said baseball officials meet from the first Wednesday in December through late April, when the regular season ends, to mid-May for those who work during the playoffs.
