TANNER – Alex Guster, Skylar Townsend and Elinneaus Jackson each accounted for two touchdowns as Tanner wrapped up the regular season with a 42-16 win over visiting Waterloo on Friday.
Guster scored on runs of 60 and 70 yards for the Rattlers, while Jackson ran for a 45-yard touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Townsend hauled in touchdown receptions of 18 and 36 yards.
Tanner (7-3) hosts Lamar County in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs next week. Waterloo’s season ends at 3-7.
