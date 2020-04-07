Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Since the gym at what was formerly Austin High was dedicated to Joe Jones in 1985, many people have seen the larger-than-life portrait of the coach that hangs on the wall.
Seeing it is one thing. Understanding what it stands for is something different.
Jones changed Morgan County basketball. Basketball was popular here before he came along, but Jones helped elevate it to a higher level of success that still exists today.
“If you were a young coach, the best thing you could do for your career was go watch Joe coach,” said friend and rival coach Earl Morris. “I learned something new every time I faced him.”
Jones was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. He died in June 1984, just one year after he retired.
In a career that spanned 33 years with stops at four different schools in Morgan County, Jones had a 606-197 record that included three state championships and 16 Morgan County Tournament championships. He inspired countless young men to be good husbands and fathers.
Jones’ career almost went in a new direction after his first year coaching. The graduate of Florence State Teachers College (now North Alabama) was the basketball coach at Danville in 1949. His team won just two games.
After the season ended, Jones got a job offer from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Besides a degree in teaching, Jones also had a degree in biology. The offer was tempting because it would mean more money, but Jones decided to stay with education and coaching.
“I had a lot of pride and knew I could do better than that,” Jones said. “I never regretted my decision. Having a former player come up to me on the street and stop and say hello means a lot more.”
Jones did leave Danville after that one year to become coach at Austinville. His 1953 Austinville Hornets led by Billy Woodall and Tommy Allen won the Class A state championship. The 1956 Hornets made it back to the state tournament final four.
After the 1956 season, Jones became Austinville’s principal. He stepped away from coaching and hired Morris to take over the program. Austinville then went on to win three straight state championships.
After one year away from coaching, Jones had a new opportunity. Decatur football coach and athletic director H.L. “Shorty” Ogle wanted Jones to take over the program at Decatur. The story goes that Jones explained to Ogle that he was now a principal and he could not afford a pay cut to coach again. Ogle asked how much Jones was being paid and matched the figure.
In Jones’ fourth season at Decatur, the Red Raiders advanced to the state tournament. The next year they made the Final Four. After the end of the 1962 season, Jones left Decatur to become principal and head basketball coach at brand new Austin High.
Austin got its first state championship in its fourth year as a varsity program. The Black Bears won the 1969 Class 3A state championship. Four years later they won the Class 4A state championship. Jones’ last team in 1983 advanced to the state tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Jones’ coaching style during his 33 years did not change much. His success was based on a strict fundamental approach to the game. He demanded 100 percent effort from his players.
“Coach Jones wasn’t as concerned about winning games as he was getting the maximum effort from his players,” said the late Gary Blagburn, who played for Jones at Austinville. “When you played for him you worried more about pleasing him than winning games. You knew if you pleased him you would win the game.”
